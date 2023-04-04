Stephen Amell Debuts First Heels Season 2 Footage

Earlier this week, with WWE mania in full force, Arrow veteran Stephen Amell took to social media to finally share a long-awaited first look at the second season of Heels, his wrestling drama from Starz. The series debuted in late 2021, and has tackled a stylized take on the behind-the-scenes world of professional wrestling, complete with guest appearances by numerous professional wrestling stars, in part due to Amell's very public fandom (he appeared on WWE broadcasts during his time on Arrow, and has professional wrestlers show up in the Arrowverse).

Amell and Alexander Ludwig star as two brothers and rivals who play out scripted matches as they war over their late father's wrestling promotion and vie for national attention in small-town Georgia. Amell plays the character of Ace Spade in the series.

You can see it below.

Amell has been seen on set with various WWE stars, including CM Punk, who the star and producer claims will have a larger role in the new season, saying "we definitely have CM Punk more involved" in season 2.

Punk won't be alone when he makes his return to Heels Season 2. Last month, he took to social media to share a photo from the set of the show, and he was joined by his wife, AJ Mendez. Both of them appeared to be in costume for the show, posting next to stunt doubles.

Punk initially auditioned to play the role of Ace when Heels was first casting.

"Well, casting the lead of any show is hard, because they've just got to be an awesome, tremendous actor who can carry a show on their shoulders," creator Michael Waldron told ComicBook.com. "Playing Jack Spade, there's the added requirement of you have to have the physicality of a great wrestler. We had to have somebody who could believably pull off this stuff in the ring and outside of the ring, when framed against his wife and kids, and other people in the town, you'd believe this is a pro wrestler who lives here.

"There's not a lot of people who look like that who are also great actors. Steven Amell is one of those people," he added. "We were so fortunate to get him, coming off of the success of Arrow, with the ultimate added bonus of the guy loves wrestling. He might be the biggest fan of all of us, and he's actually wrestled with WWE. So I mean, God, we were lucky to get Steve."