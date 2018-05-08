Get the Exclusive ‘Steven Universe’ Pink Diamond Funko Pop While it Lasts

Did you watch Steven Universe on Cartoon Network last night? Nothing will ever be the same on that show after the events of Can’t Go Back / A Single Pale Rose. We won’t spoil things for you here but, sufficed to say, fans are going to be on the Internet searching and talking about the show today. Inevitably, many of them will come across this Hot Topic exclusive Pink Diamond Funko Pop, and they will buy it. Then they will be gone. With that in mind grab one here as quickly as you can.

As a bonus, Hot Topic is also offering a Rose Quartz battle flag for free with any $25 Steven Universe purchase. If you want to get one for yourself, you can shop Hot Topic’s entire Steven Universe lineup right here. It includes everything from hats and new Pink Diamond shirts, to cheeseburger backpacks. There are also Amethyst and Pearl Hot Topic Funko exclusives that are available on sale for only $9 each.

For those of you who are unfamiliar with the magnificent show that is Steven Universe, the synopsis reads:

“In Steven Universe, the world is protected from evil threats by the Crystal Gems, a movement of Gems sworn to protect the Earth from the Homeworld Gems. Their powers flow from their gemstones; magical gems embedded somewhere on the host’s body. The four Crystal Gems are: Garnet, Amethyst, Pearl and Steven. A Gem named Peridot has also joined the team. Steven is a young half-human, half-Gem boy who inherited a gemstone from his mother, a Crystal Gem named Rose Quartz, who gave up her form to create Steven. As Steven tries to figure out the secrets to using his gem, he spends his days in Beach City doing activities with the other Crystal Gems, whether it’s helping them save the universe or just hanging out.”

Steven Universe was created by Emmy and Annie Award-nominated writer and New York Times bestselling author Rebecca Sugar and is produced by Cartoon Network Studios.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.