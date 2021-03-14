Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown Win Big at 2021 Kids' Choice Awards

✖

Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2021 took place Saturday, March 13th celebrating the biggest television, movie, music, and more of the year as voted on by viewers of the Nickelodeon networks. For Netflix's popular series Stranger Things, this year's awards were a big year. Stranger Things won Favorite Family TV Series for the second year in a row while star Millie Bobby Brown brought home the orange blimp for Favorite Female TV Star also for the second year in a row. Brown also won for Favorite Female Movie star for Enola Hughes this year as well.

Stranger Things first debuted on Netflix in 2016 and the most recent season, Season 3, debuted on July 4, 2019. While Season 4 is in the works, it's been a long wait thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic which shuttered production on the series for most of 2020. The series resumed filming back in September and, according to series star Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler, Season 4 will be the darkest season of the series yet.

looks like this blimp took a strange turn 😳 Congrats @Stranger_Things on your #KCA win! pic.twitter.com/EyM2NY9FpE — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) March 14, 2021

"Every season it gets darker. Really, I will say with Season 3 I was like, this is the darkest season that there'll ever be, like the exploding rats and everything. But really, Season 4 so far, it's the darkest season there's ever been," Wolfhard told CBC Listen earlier this year. "Every year, it gets amped up. Every year it gets funnier and darker and sadder, and everything. Every year, they amp it up."

Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin, had similar sentiments, summarizing the season as "Yikes" before calling it the scariest season to date.

"I think most would probably say it's the scariest [season] out of the previous three," Matarazzo said. "Which I love because it's very fun to film."

Starring Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, and Maya Hawke, Stranger Things Season 4 will release TBD on Netflix.