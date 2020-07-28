Stranger Things: Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton Talk Nancy and Jonathan’s Future

✖

The Nancy Wheeler/Jonathan Byers love story finally came to fruition in the third season of Stranger Things, as the young couple finally had a chance to explore their romantic relationship. Unfortunately for them, that opportunity was short-lived. Following the battle at Starcourt Mall, and the perceived loss of Jim Hopper, Nancy Byers took her kids (Eleven included) and moved away from Hawkins, seemingly for good. Nancy and Jonathan now find themselves in different parts of the country, which was nearly impossible to pull off back in the '80s.

What's going to come of Nancy and Jonathan's relationship in Stranger Things Season 4? While speaking with Netflix Queue, Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton broke down the future of their two characters.

"I think Nancy’s lonely," Dyer said. "With Jonathan leaving, who can she relate to? Who’s there? I mean, it’s the 80s, so it’s not like you can just hop on Skype or FaceTime. It’s a big break. It feels a little bit like the end of an era. But that instinct Nancy has, that curiosity and determination, I think it’s just part of her personality. She’s not going to forget that part of herself. I can really see that going further."

Heaton echoed similar sentiments, saying that their upcoming lives away from one another would certainly be difficult.

"There's a distance there now, and distance is a hard thing in a relationship," the actor explained.

Being apart will be tough for Nancy and Jonathan, but also to viewers who had been rooting for their relationship throughout the series. The couple spent the first two seasons in this "will they, won't they" sort of place, and it wasn't until Season 3 that they actually began a real relationship. Now that's gone. Their previous friendship makes challenges easier for them, but this distance will be hard to overcome.

"Jonathan and Nancy have always been on the same team, and they both strive for the same goals," said Heaton. "They both challenge each other as well. They can understand what the other has been through. This is the first season where you see Jonathan and Nancy in a full relationship, you see what that looks like. But they’re also in this work environment. What starts to show are their social differences. For Jonathan, this job means a lot. He’s very focused on his responsibilities, and he believes that Nancy doesn’t have to work as hard. He can’t see what she’s having to go through. They’ve always been fighting for a cause together in a high-stakes environment. You put them in a real-world scenario, and they start struggling. As the season gets more into the supernatural when they start fighting this monster, they put aside these small quarrels, and then ultimately, they fight for each other."

Are you looking forward to the fourth season of Stranger Things? Let us know in the comments!

