Stranger Things Cast Was In Tears Over Announcement the Series Is Ending





Stranger Things‘ final season announcement had the cast crying. Noah Schnapp joined Jimmy Fallon this week to talk about the series and revealed the emotional response of the young actors. He told the late night host that when the big letter about Season 4 and 5 released, there wasn’t a dry eye in the house. Schnapp immediately texted Millie Bobby-Brown who was also very emotional. From there it ballooned to other young members of the cast. The Duffer Brothers had to calm their group down with promises that there still was a lot of work to do. But, it is nice for fans to hear that the kids were just as emotional as they were about the beginning of the end.

“They put out this letter that the show’s ending and that’s it. This is the beginning of the end,” He recalled. “And I read it, I just started bawling. I was upset. I texted Millie, my castmate who plays Eleven and she was like, ‘You’re crying too? So am I!’ Then she texted Gaten, who plays Dustin, and he was like ‘I’m crying too!’ Then, we texted the Duffers and said, ‘This is so sad! I can’t believe this is over.’ They were like, ‘You guys gotta stop texting us. Like, I know it’s over, but we have time left.’”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The statement that came out before the big Season 4 reveal came out recently. The Duffers wanted to reassure fans that they did this all on their own terms.

“Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons,” the Duffers explained. “It proved too large to tell in four, but — as you’ll soon see for yourselves — we are now hurtling toward our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; Season 5 will be the last.”

They continued, “There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes. But first we hope that you stay with us as we finish this tale of a powerful girl named Eleven and her brave friends, of a broke police chief and a ferocious mom, of a small town called Hawkins and an alternate dimension known only as the Upside Down. As always, we are grateful for your patience and support. Over and out, Matt and Ross.”

Are you sad about Stranger Things ending? When do you think the massive trailer is going to hit? Let us know down in the comments!