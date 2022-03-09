Stranger Things 5 Director Explains Why It’s the Right Time to End the Show

Out of the ever-growing roster of original Netflix programming, nothing has become a cultural phenomenon quite like Stranger Things. The nostalgia-driven, genre-bending series has captivated the hearts of viewers for a while now, which only made the news that it is ending after its upcoming fifth season surprising to some. In a recent interview with ScreenRant, Stranger Things executive producer Shawn Levy addressed the conclusion of the series, and teased that the ending in place has been “clear for a while.”

“Well, we never wanted to run on fumes and we wanted to only tell as much story as the brothers saw and feel with clarity,” Levy explained. “So it’s been clear for a while that they know exactly where we’re headed and this is the arc. We wouldn’t want to stick around for one moment beyond that vision and the clarity of that voice. So rather than focusing on that sad day that happens who knows when, the end of season five, I’ll just once again reaffirm what I’ve told everyone, which is it has been a long-ass wait for season four. But I swear to God, the world will realize it’s worth it.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Even before Stranger Things‘ season 4’s return date was initially announced, the cast and crew of the series had indicated that the ending is already figured out.

“Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons,” the Duffers shared in a statement earlier this year. “It proved too large to tell in four, but — as you’ll soon see for yourselves — we are now hurtling toward our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; Season 5 will be the last.”

They added, “There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes. But first we hope that you stay with us as we finish this tale of a powerful girl named Eleven and her brave friends, of a broke police chief and a ferocious mom, of a small town called Hawkins and an alternate dimension known only as the Upside Down. As always, we are grateful for your patience and support. Over and out, Matt and Ross.”

Season 4, Part I of Stranger Things premieres on May 27th and Part II premieres on July 1st.