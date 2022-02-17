



Stranger Things will be ending with Season 5 and Netflix is splitting the upcoming season into two parts. Season 4 will premiere on the streaming service May 27th. The Dufner Brothers wrote a letter to fans talking about the process of delivering the upcoming season. If that weren’t exciting enough, Part II of Season 4 hits Netflix on July 1st. Viewers have been wondering when the resolution is coming for such a beloved franchise. It seems like the end is surprisingly close at hand. People online had suspected that Stranger Things 4 was closer to the end than anyone could have realized, but one more season seemed to be a little bit of a stretch. But, the Hawkins squad is going to have to face the future sooner rather than later. In fact, some of that migration is already going down. Check out what the directors had to say down below.

“Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four, but — as you’ll soon see for yourselves — we are now hurtling toward our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; season 5 will be the last.”

“There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes. But first we hope that you stay with us as we finish this tale of a powerful girl named Eleven and her brave friends, of a broke police chief and a ferocious mom, of a small town called Hawkins and an alternate dimension known only as the Upside Down. As always, we are grateful for your patience and support. Over and out, Matt and Ross.”

Here’s how Netflix is describing Stranger Things 4:

“It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.”

