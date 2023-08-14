Stranger Things Star Offers Season 5 Update

Stranger Things continues to be on hold -- like almost everything else in Hollywood -- amid dual strikes by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and The Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA). It is also rumored to be a major source of stress for Netflix, who are worried about the young actors aging out of the roles before it's time to wrap up the series with its upcoming fifth and final season. Series star David Harbour, who is set to appear in Gran Turismo later this month and so had been making the press rounds before the actors went on strike.

The series recently cast Linda Hamilton in an undisclosed role, a move Harbour said surprised him since he knew the series wasn't going back into production until the WGA strike is over, even before the actors joined the writers on the picket line. Still, he said he's excited for the victory lap of the show's final season.

"What's funny is when I started the show, I never ever wanted it to end," Harbour told NME. "That's why I love the show. I think it's a great show, even if I wasn't in it. Now we're almost nine years from filming the first season, and I think it is time for it to end. But it is, of course, very bittersweet. You know, there's a sadness there. But also, we've all grown up. It is time for us to leave that nest and try other things and different projects. And to let [creators] the Duffer Brothers try different things as well. I mean, those guys are so talented. I want to see what they come up with next. So it is bittersweet, but it's definitely time."



Harbour will show up next in Gran Turismo, in theaters on August 25. Here's the film's official synopsis:

Gran Turismo is based on the unbelievable true story of a team of unlikely underdogs – a struggling working-class gamer (Archie Madekwe), a failed former racecar driver (David Harbour), and an idealistic motorsport executive (Orlando Bloom). Together, they risk it all to take on the most elite sport in the world. Gran Turismo is an inspiring, thrilling, and action-packed story that proves that nothing is impossible when you're fueled from within.