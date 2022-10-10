Stranger Things Writers Reveal Eleven Nearly Killed Her Mother in Season 2

As part of the overarching mystery that is Stranger Things, Netflix fans were introduced to the character of Terry Ives in the show's first outing. The biological mother of the show's main character Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), she also happened to be subjected to testing at Martin Brenner's Hawkins lab. At one point, as the writers behind the series recently recalled on Twitter, Eleven nearly killed her own mother when the two first met.

"Crazy shit that almost happened #2," the Stranger Things writer's room Twitter account tweeted Monday afternoon. "In season 2, Eleven was going to mercy kill her mother."

Crazy shit that almost happened #2:

In season 2, Eleven was going to mercy kill her mother. — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) October 10, 2022

As a result of the aforementioned experimentation, Ives was left in a permanent catatonic state, unable to speak or interact with others. Instead, Eleven was able to psychically enter her mind in an attempt to communicate.

It's the second surprise reveal from the writers, who shocked fans earlier this month by claiming there was a time when a possessed Will (Noah Schnapp) was going to murder his mom's boyfriend Bob (Sean Astin). Instead, the fan-favorite character was killed by Demodogs in the closing moments of Season Two.

"Listen. It's our process but it's just like, we really just try to focus on one season at a time," Ross Duffer previously told TheWrap of his writing process. "We do have an outline for season 5 and we pitched it to Netflix and they really responded well to it. I mean, it was hard. It's the end of the story. I saw executives crying who I've never seen cry before and it was wild. And it's not just to do with the story, just the fact that it's like, Oh my God, this thing that has defined so many of our lives, these Netflix people who has been with us from the beginning, seven years now, and it's hard to imagine the journey coming to an end."

Shawn Levy and The Duffer Bros return to direct a majority of Stranger Things season 4, with the original cast returning. Not much is currently known about the plot of the season, but if the trailer is any indicator, we're in for a wild ride. The series stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, Brett Gelman, Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco, and Jamie Bower.

The first four seasons of Stranger Things are now streaming on Netflix. A release date for the fifth and final season has yet to be released.

How do you think the series will end? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!