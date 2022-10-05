Stranger Things Writers Reveal Bob Almost Had a More Shocking Death in Season 2

When Netflix released Stranger Things, no one could have foreseen how popular the series would become. Stranger Things is one of the most popular series of all time, with it becoming a major event when every season premieres on the streaming service. The series recently released their latest season and it featured some movie-length episodes and some pretty graphic death scenes but none of them compared to the death of Bob Newby (Sean Astin) in the second season. During the second season of the series, Bob sacrifices himself to save Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) and the kids, but it turns out that he was supposed to die in a very different way,

According to the Stranger Things writers Twitter account, a possessed Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) was supposed to kill Bob as opposed to what happened in the series. The writers account tweeted "Crazy shit that almost happened #1: In season 2, a possessed Will was going to kill Bob." You can check out the tweet below!

Crazy shit that almost happened #1:

In season 2, a possessed Will was going to kill Bob. — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) October 5, 2022

Stranger Things co-creators Ross and Matt Duffer recently revealed that their pitch for their yet-to-be-filmed fifth season was a tear jerker. While we'll probably still have to wait a while to see the fifth season, a new interview with the Stranger Things co-creators reveals that it will be pretty emotional. As Ross previously told The Wrap, he and his brother Matt's pitch for the final season left Netflix executives crying.

"Listen. It's our process but it's just like, we really just try to focus on one season at a time," Duffer explained. "We do have an outline for season 5 and we pitched it to Netflix and they really responded well to it. I mean, it was hard. It's the end of the story. I saw executives crying who I've never seen cry before and it was wild. And it's not just to do with the story, just the fact that it's like, Oh my God, this thing that has defined so many of our lives, these Netflix people who has been with us from the beginning, seven years now, and it's hard to imagine the journey coming to an end."

Stranger Things season 4 was split into two different parts. With the first 7 episodes streaming on Netflix in June and was followed by two additional episodes in July. Following Season 4, the streaming service has announced that Season 5 will be the final installment of Stranger Things.

Shawn Levy and The Duffer Bros return to direct a majority of Stranger Things season 4, with the original cast returning. Not much is currently known about the plot of the season, but if the trailer is any indicator, we're in for a wild ride. The series stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, Brett Gelman, Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco, and Jamie Bower.

