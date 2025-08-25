Everything Coming to Netflix, HBO Max, Peacock & Other Streaming Services in September 2025

If you’re running out of options you like on your favorite streaming services, September probably can’t come soon enough. The start of a new month always brings big changes to streaming lineups everywhere and next month is no different. Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Peacock, Prime Video, Paramount+, Hulu, and Tubi have all shared their updates for September, revealing all of the titles set to join their respective lineups over the next few weeks.

Below, you'll find the complete rundown broken up first by the date, then by the individual streamer.

Check it out, and be sure to let us know in the comments which movie or show you’re most excited to watch in September.

September 1st

NETFLIX

8 Mile

A Thousand Tomorrows: Season 1

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

Billy Madison

The Boy Next Door

Boyz n the Hood

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Bridesmaids

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Chicken Run

Dennis the Menace

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Edge of Tomorrow

Escape Room

Good Advice

The Four Seasons

Franklin & Bash: Seasons 1-4

Hot Shots!

Hot Shots! Part Deux

Inglourious Basterds

Inside Man

Inside Man: Most Wanted

Knocked Up

LA LA Land

The Land Before Time

Liar Liar

Limitless

Long Shot

Money Talks

Orphan Black: Seasons 1-5

Paddington

Phantom Thread

Puss in Boots

The Rookie (1990)

The Running Man

Shark Tale

Sherlock Holmes

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows

Shrek

Shrek 2

Shrek Forever After

Shrek the Third

Stand by Me

We’re the Millers

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

HBO MAX

A Life of Her Own

Almost Christmas

Barney’s World, Season 1D

Caged (1950)

Charley Chase Silent Shorts

Children Who Chase Lost Voices

December 7th (1943)

Dog Day Afternoon

Emmanuelle (2024)

Evil Dead II (1987)

Fireworks (2017)

Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko

Gasoline Alley (1951)

Ghost Cat Anzu

Goodfellas

Helen of Troy (1956)

Jonah Hex

Keeper of the Flame (1942)

Kismet (1944)

Lonely Castle in the Mirror

Love & Pop

Man From The Black Hills

Mary of Scotland

Misery

Montana Incident

Mr. District Attorney

Murder Is My Beat

Mystery Street

Night Nurse

No End in Sight

No Questions Asked

Nobody Lives Forever

On Dangerous Ground (1951)

Our Miss Brooks

Our Vines Have Tender Grapes

Pirate Radio

Presenting Princess Shaw

Prometheus

Rick and Morty, Season 8 (Adult Swim)

Ruby & Jodi: A Cult of Sin and Influence (ID)

Safe Haven

Scene of the Crime

Se7en

Selena (1997)

Shadow of a Woman

Splinter (2008)

Stranger on Horseback

Summer Storm (1944)

Susan and God

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

The Cabin in the Woods (2012)

The Charge at Feather River

The Command (1954)

The Fallen Sparrow

The Fate of the Furious

The Fate of the Furious: Extended Director’s Cut

The Place Promised in Our Early Days

The Sea of Grass

The Secret Garden (1949)

The Sitter (2011)

The Sitter: Unrated (2011)

The Woman in White (1948)

The Woman on the Beach

Thirteen Women

Veronica Mars (2014)

Vigil in the Night

When Ladies Meet (1941)

Without Love

Young Bess

Your Name

PEACOCK

1408

2012

21 Jump Street

22 Jump Street

3:10 To Yuma

The 40 Year Old Virgin

Almost Famous

American Made

Amityville 3-D

Amityville II: The Possession

Amityville Moon

Amityville: The Awakening

The Amityville Harvest

The Amityville Uprising

The Angry Birds Movie

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Billy Madison

The Birds

The Breakfast Club

Bride of Chucky

Candyman III

Carlos

Child’s Play (2019)

Child’s Play 2

Child’s Play 3

Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant

Colombiana

Coming To America

The Craft: Legacy

The Creature Walks Among Us

Cult of Chucky

Curse of Chucky

Definitely, Maybe

Devil

Django Unchained

Downton Abbey

Drag Me To Hell

Firestarter

Flatliners (2017)

Frankenstein Meets The Wolfman

Goosebumps

Halloween II

Halloween III: Season of the Witch

Hanna

The Hateful Eight

The Haunting In Connecticut

Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts Of Georgia

The Hitman’s Bodyguard

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

Home

I, Frankenstein

Invincible

The Invisible Man’s Revenge

Just Go With It

Knock Knock

The Last Witch Hunter

The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen

Leatherface

Lucy

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2 Armed And Fabulous

Mummies

The Mummy

The Mummy’s Ghost

October Sky

Phantasm II

Psycho

Puss In Boots

The Raven

The Replacements

Reservoir Dogs

Robin Hood

Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark

The Scorpion King

Scream 4

Seed of Chucky

Shrek

Shrek 2

Shek the Third

Sicario

The Sixth Sense

Son of Frankenstein

Tales From The Crypt: Demon Knight

Tales From the Hood

Ted

Ted 2

Terrifier 3

The Thing (1982)

The Thing (2011)

The Tillman Story

United 93

The Village

A Walk Among The Tombstones

Werewolf of London

When a Stranger Calls

World Trade Center

You’re Next

Zombieland

HULU

America’s Next Top Model: Complete Season 16

Amsterdam

The Bob’s Burgers Movie

Breaking Up

Call Me By Your Name

Clueless

Devil’s Due

Donnie Darko (Theatrical Cut)

Evil Dead Rise

Finding Forrester

The 40 Year-Old Virgin

Gandhi

How To Train Your Dragon

How To Train Your Dragon 2

I Am Number Four

Invincible (2006)

Jennifer’s Body

John Tucker Must Die

Juno

Just Married (2003)

Kingsman: The Secret Service

Mean Girls (2004)

The Meg

The Meg 2: The Trench

Mrs. Doubtfire

Need For Speed (2014)

Never Let Me Go (2010)

Night At The Museum

Night At The Museum: Battle Of The Smithsonian

Night At The Museum: Secret Of The Tomb

The Nun II

Nosso Lar 2: Os Mensageiros

Pearl Harbor (2001)

Roll Bounce

See How They Run

She’s The Man

Space Jam (1996)

School Of Rock

Trap (2024)

World War Z

PARAMOUNT+

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Addams Family Values

Afflicted

Along Came A Spider

Angel Heart

Approaching The Unknown

April Fool’s Day

Area 51

Arrival

Asylum

Below

Beneath

Blade

Blade II

Blade: Trinity

Body Cam

Brick Mansions

Burke & Hare

Cesar Chavez

Cloverfield

Cursed

Daybreakers

Disturbia

Dracula III: Legacy

Face/Off

Fatal Attraction

Frida

Friday the 13th

Friday the 13th Part II

Friday the 13th Part III

Friday the 13th Park IV: The Final Chapter

Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning

Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives

Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood

Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan

From Dusk Till Dawn

From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money

From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman’s Daughter

Galaxy Quest

Gattaca

Geostorm

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Jacob’s Ladder

John Carpenter’s Escape from L.A.

Kiss the Girls

La Bamba

Labor Day

Life

Like Water for Chocolate

Loosies

Margaux

Mommie Dearest

Murder On The Orient Express

National Lampoon’s Animal House

Nick of Time

Nobody’s Fool

O (Othello)

Overlord

Patriot Games

Perfume: The Story of a Murderer

Phantoms

Piñero

Quinceañera

Road to Perdition

Safe

Scary Movie

Scary Movie 2

Scary Movie 3

Scream 4

Seven Psychopaths

Sleepy Hollow

Small Soldiers

Spell

Spontaneous

Student Bodies

Super 8

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Sweet Dreams

Teaching Mrs. Tingle

The Addams Family

The Commuter

The Crow

The Crow: City of Angels

The Crow: Wicked Prayer

The Devil Inside

The Faculty

The Gift

The Grifters

The Haunting

The Hunter

The Island

The Last Exorcism Part II

The Longest Yard

The Loved Ones

The Mechanic

The Monster Squad

The Night Clerk

The Parallax View

The Reckoning

The Relic

The Ring

The Stepford Wives

The Sum of All Fears

The Terminal

The Uninvited

The Woman in Black

To Catch a Thief

Twisted

Universal Soldier

Up in Smoke

Vampire in Brooklyn

Venom

Vertical Limit

Virtuosity

Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000

Wes Craven Presents: They

Witness

World War Z

Winter Spring Summer or Fall – streaming premiere

PRIME VIDEO

Friday Night Lights Season 1-5

The Runarounds (2025)

A Monster Calls

After Earth

Baby Mama

Blackhat

Burn After Reading

Casino

Chef

Children of Men

Crimson Peak

Death Wish (2018)

Death Wish 3

Death Wish 4: The Crackdown

Death Wish II

I See You

Identity Thief

Inherent Vice

Last Tango In Paris

Lifeforce

Machete Kills

Morbius

Murder on The Orient Express (2017)

Rain Man

Rumor Has It

Savages

Sisters

Somewhere in Time

The Boss Baby

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Legacy

The Bourne Supremacy

The Bourne Ultimatum

The Craft (1996)

The First Omen

The Great Escape

Three Thousand Years of Longing

Winchester

TUBI

All in the Family (1971) – Seasons 5 & 6

Archer

Bronx Siu

Community – Seasons 5 & 6

Damages

Genius: Picasso

Outsiders (2016)

Sabrina the Teenage Witch

Stuck With You

Terror Lake Drive

The Steve Harvey Show – Season 1 & 2

A Chiara

All Eyes on Me

All I See Is You

Angel Has Fallen

Are We Done Yet?

Are We There Yet?

ATL

Beverly Hills Cop

Beverly Hills Cop II

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son

Black Knight

Blood and Bone

Bones

Breach

Call Me By Your Name

Car Wash (1976)

Chain Reaction

Charlotte’s Web (2006)

Clueless

Coming to America

Coraline

Crank

Crank 2: High Voltage

Crawl

Crooked House

Cuban Fury

Daddy Day Care

Defendor

Den of Thieves

Devil in a Blue Dress

Despicable Me 3

Double Platinum

Drag Me to Hell

Dream Scenario

Edward Scissorhands

Evil Dead (2013)

Exposure

Fatman

Fighting With My Family

First Sunday

Fluxx

Footloose (1981)

Fright Night (1985)

Fright Night (2011)

From Hell

Garfield

Goodfellas

Gridiron Gang (2006)

Halloween (2018)

Hercules (2014)

How Do You Know

I Am Number Four

I Feel Pretty

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

King Kong

Johnson Family Vacation

Juwanna Man

La Bamba (1987)

Lake Placid

Lake Placid 2

Lake Placid 3

Lake Placid: The Final Chapter

Lake Placid vs. Anaconda

Lean on Me

Life

Little

Ma

Marlowe

Marooned

Max Payne

Mean Girls (2004)

Monkeybone

Monster House

Morris From America

National Security

Need for Speed

Never Been Kissed

Nobody’s Fool (2018)

Notorious (2009)

Open Season (2006)

Pan’s Labyrinth

Paradise Hills

Paranormal Activity

Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones

Peppermint

Petit Maman

Phat Girlz

Pixels

Poetic Justice (1993)

Poltergeist (2015)

Poms

Popeye the Slayer Man

Predestination

Quarantine

Real Steel

Red Eye

Rookie of the Year

Sabotage

Scarface (1983)

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Scream 4

Security

Selena

She’s the Man

Sinister

Skinamarink

Sleepers

Stand and Deliver

Tango & Cash

The Angry Birds Movie 2

The Best of Enemies

The Cabin in the Woods

The Call

The City of Lost Children

The Hot Chick

The Italian Job

The Longest Yard (2005)

The Fifth Element

The Flash

The Hunt for Red October

The Intruder (2019)

The Invisible

The Mask

The Net

The Perfect Guy

The Pirates! Band of Misfits

The Rundown

The Truman Show

The Waterboy

Tigerland

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

Triangle

Truth (2015)

Universal Soldier: The Return

What About Bob

When a Stranger Calls (2006)

When the Bough Breaks

White Fang (1991)

World War Z

xXx

xXx: State of the Union

Zero

September 2nd

DISNEY+

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Pet Hotel (Season 1) – New Episodes

The Rich Eisen Show – Premiere

HBO MAX

The 33

PEACOCK

American Ninja Warrior, Season 17 – Finale (NBC)

Buried In The Backyard Season 6 – Premiere, All Episodes (Oxygen)

The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys, Season 2 – Finale (Bravo)

Survival Mode, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)

HULU

Betrayal: Complete Season 3

Hannah Montana: The Movie

The New Boy

September 3rd

NETFLIX

Wednesday: Season 2 Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

Lilo & Stitch (2025) – Premiere

Reminder (Hulu Original) – All Episodes

HBO MAX

Bobby’s Triple Threat, Season 4 (FOOD Network)

Guy’s Grocery Games, Season 39 (FOOD Network)

Modern Warfare 2.0, Season 1 (Science)

PEACOCK

Botched Presents: Plastic Surgery Rewind, Season 1 – Finale (E!)

HULU

Reminder: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)

PARAMOUNT+

Wolves

PRIME VIDEO

A Working Man (2025)

September 4th

NETFLIX

Countdown: Canelo v Crawford — NETFLIX SERIES

Pokémon Concierge: Season 1 Part 2 (JP) — NETFLIX FAMILY

DISNEY+

Project Runway (Season 21) – Episode 7 at 10pm PT

HBO MAX

Billionaire Boys Club (CNN Original)

The Last Wright: Building the Final Home Design of America’s Greatest Architect, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)

PEACOCK

Easter Sunday

Ninjago Dragons Rising, Season 3

The Paper, Season 1 Premiere – All Episodes (Peacock Original)

HULU

Blood & Myth: Documentary Premiere

Abducted in the Everglades

Digital Addiction: Complete Season 1

Digital Addiction Special

I Survived . . .: Complete Season 4

The Chef’s Garden: Complete Season 1

Rachael Ray’s Meals in Minutes: Complete Season 2B

The First 48: Complete Season 27

PARAMOUNT+

NCIS: Tony & Ziva – series premiere

September 5th

NETFLIX

Inspector Zende (IN) — NETFLIX FILM

Love Con Revenge — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

Road Trip Shorts (Season 1)

HBO MAX

Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovation, Season 11 (Magnolia Network)

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2F (Cartoon Network)

Friendship (A24)

House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 204 (HGTV)

House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 245 (HGTV)

Live Aid: When Rock ‘n’ Roll Took On The World (CNN Original)

Most Wanted: Teen Hacker (Max Original, Finland)

My Lottery Dream Home, Season 17 (HGTV)

PEACOCK

Back To Black

Brightburn

HULU

Memphis to the Mountain: Complete Docuseries

Ballpark Blast! by MLB and pocket.watch: Complete Season 1

I love You, Beth Cooper

LOL Live with Brandi Denise

LOL Live with Malik B

O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Parental Guidance

Sacramento

There’s Something About Mary

PARAMOUNT+

Old Henry

Superhero Movie

PRIME VIDEO

Dish It Out

Black Bag (2025)

September 6th

HBO MAX

Maneet’s Eats, Season 1 (FOOD Network)

PRIME VIDEO

Confidence Queen

September 7th

NETFLIX

The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

Traveling with Snow Man (Disney+ Original) – Episode 3

HBO MAX

Magnolia Table: At The Farm, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)

Task (HBO Original)

We Baby Bears, Season 2D (Cartoon Network)

Have I Got News For You, Season 3 (CNN Original)

PARAMOUNT+

2025 Video Music Awards

September 8th

NETFLIX

Dr. Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish — NETFLIX FAMILY

Her Mother’s Killer: Season 2 (CO) — NETFLIX SERIES

PARAMOUNT+

The Wedding Banquet – streaming premiere

September 9th

NETFLIX

Daddy’s Home

Daddy’s Home 2

Jordan Jensen: Take Me With You — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Kiss or Die (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES

HBO MAX

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Season 7 (TLC)

Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 7 (Discovery)

Seen & Heard: The History Of Black Television (HBO Original)

PEACOCK

Jeopardy!, Season 42 – Premiere (Syndicated)

Wheel of Fortune, Season 43 – Premiere (Syndicated)

HULU

Only Murders in the Building: Three-Episode Season 5 Premiere

Jeopardy: Season 42 Premiere

Jeopardy: Complete Seasons 20, 21, 27, 34, & 35

Wheel of Fortune: Season 43 Premiere

Wheel of Fortune: Complete Seasons 16-18, 28, 37-39

Sister Midnight

Uncle Drew

PARAMOUNT+

Thirst Trap: The Fame. The Fantasy. The Fallout. – documentary premiere

September 10th

NETFLIX

aka Charlie Sheen — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Dead Girls (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES

Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 5 (BR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Love is Blind: France (FR) — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

Tempest (Hulu Original) – Three Episode Premiere

To Catch a Smuggler (Season 9)

HBO MAX

The Tech Bro Murders

PEACOCK

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)

HULU

Tempest: Three-Episode Series Premiere

Court Cam: Complete Season 6

I Survived . . .: Complete Season 5

Oceanfront Property Hunt: Complete Season 1

Alone: An Inside Look

Disappearance at Clifton Hill

Color Out of Space

The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot

Paradise Hills

Settlers (2021)

The Square (2017)

Swallow (2019)

Werewolves Within

Would You Rather?

The Rental

PARAMOUNT+

Personal Shopper

The Tiny Chef Show (season 3)

PRIME VIDEO

The Girlfriend

Helluva Boss

September 11th

NETFLIX

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret

Diary of a Ditched Girl (SE) — NETFLIX SERIES

Kontrabida Academy (PH) — NETFLIX FILM

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Wolf King: Season 2 (GB) — NETFLIX FAMILY

DISNEY+

Project Runway (Season 21) – Episode 8 at 10pm PT

HBO MAX

Dylan’s Playtime Adventures, Season 1C (Max Original)

Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa, Season 3B (HGTV)

PEACOCK

Downton Abbey Celebrates the Grand Finale (NBC)

HULU

The Shallows

September 12th

NETFLIX

Beauty and the Bester (ZA) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Maledictions (AR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Ratu Ratu Queens: The Series (ID) — NETFLIX SERIES

The Wrong Paris — NETFLIX FILM

You and Everything Else (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

How Not to Draw: Shorts (Season 4)

HBO MAX

Warfare (A24)

PEACOCK

Access Hollywood, Season 29 – Finale (NBC)

Screamboat – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)

HULU

Himouto! Umaru-chan: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Insomniacs After School: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Dead Poets Society

Drumline

I Don’t Understand You

PARAMOUNT+

The Reunion (season 1)

PRIME VIDEO

Every Minute Counts Season 2

Novocaine (2025)

TUBI

Dark Secret – Tubi Original

September 13th

NETFLIX

Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

DISNEY+

Lost in the Jungle

HBO MAX

Vacation House Rules, Season 6 (HGTV)

HULU

Tracker: Complete Season 2

Botched Bariatrics: Complete Season 1

Death by Fame: Complete Season 3

Murder Under the Friday Night Lights: Complete Season 4

The OceanGate Disaster: Complete Season 1

September 14th

NETFLIX

Ancient Aliens: Season 11

Moving On

DISNEY+

Traveling with Snow Man (Disney+ Original) – Episode 4

HBO MAX

Build for Off-Road, Season 2

Love & Marriage: Huntsville, Season 10 (OWN)

PARAMOUNT+

Primetime Emmy Awards

PRIME VIDEO

Tommy’s Honour

September 15th

NETFLIX

Call the Midwife: Series 14

Nashville: Seasons 1-6

S.W.A.T.: Season 8

HBO MAX

Signs of a Psychopath, Season 10 (ID)

Truck U, Season 21

PEACOCK

Access Hollywood, Season 30 – Premiere (NBC)

American Me

Aurora, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Buscando a Frida, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Cheech & Chong Get Out Of My Room

Corazon Valiente, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Decisiones: Unos Ganan, Otros Pierden, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Dueños del Paraíso, Season 1 (Telemundo)

El Arracadas (Telemundo)

El Baron, Season 1 (Telemundo)

El Chema, Season 1 (Telemundo)

El Clon, Season 1 (Telemundo)

El Coyote Y La Bronca (Telemundo)

El Cuerpo del Deseo, Season 1 – Edición Especial (Telemundo)

El Domo del Dinero, Season 1 (Telemundo)

El Sinvergüenza (Telemundo)

Enemigo Intimo, Season 1-2 (Telemundo)

Entre Monjas Anda El Diablo (Telemundo)

Eva La Trailera, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Guerra De Idolos, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Honey

Kings Court, Season 1 – Finale (Bravo)

La Casa de al Lado, Season 1 – Edición Especial (Telemundo)

La Querida Del Centauro, Season 1-2 (Telemundo)

La Suerte de Loli, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Los Herederos del Monte, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Lowriders

Mi Querido Viejo (Telemundo)

The Motorcycle Diaries

My Son

Pasion de Gavilanes, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Perro Amor, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Quien Es Quien, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Sangre de mi Tierra, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Santa Diabla, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Sin Nombre

Un Poquito Tuyo, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Zoot Suit

HULU

Futurama: Complete Season 13

September 16th

DISNEY+

Dancing With the Stars (Season 34) – Premieres Live at 8/7c

HBO MAX

Chopped: Volume 4, Season 62 (FOOD Network)

Halloween Baking Championship, Season 11 (FOOD Network)

PEACOCK

Below Deck, Season 12 – Finale (Bravo)

Love Island Games, Season 2 Premiere (Peacock Original)

HULU

Celebrity Weakest Link: Series Premiere

Name That Tune: Season 5 Premiere

Jackdaw

September 17th

NETFLIX

1670: Season 2 (PL) — NETFLIX SERIES

Matchroom: The Greatest Showmen (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Next Gen Chef — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

Electric Bloom (Season 1) – Thirteen Episodes

Tempest (Hulu Original) – Episodes 4 & 5

HBO MAX

100 Day Dream Home, Season 7 (HGTV)

Built in the Bronx (Discovery)

Truck Dynasty, Season 1 (Discovery)

PEACOCK

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 6 – Premiere (Bravo)

HULU

Dancing with the Stars: Season 34 Premiere

High Potential: Season 2 Premiere

PARAMOUNT+

Air Disasters (season 22)

The Adventures of Paddington (season 3)

PRIME VIDEO

Gen V Season 2

September 18th

NETFLIX

The BA***DS of Bollywood (IN) — NETFLIX SERIES

Black Rabbit — NETFLIX SERIES

Platonic: Blue Moon Hotel (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Same Day with Someone (TH) — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

Project Runway (Season 21) – Episode 9 at 10pm PT

HBO MAX

Bea’s Block, Season 1D (Max Original)

Destruction Decoded, Season 1 (Science)

Sin City Rehab, Season 1 (HGTV)

Who Killed Our Daughter? (Max Original, Mexico)

HULU

Reasonable Doubt: Season 3 Premiere

Food Wars! The Second Plate: Complete Season1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

I Survived . . .: Complete Season 9

Alone

Fugitive Hunters Mexico

September 19th

NETFLIX

Billionaires’ Bunker (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

Cobweb

Haunted Hotel — NETFLIX SERIES

She Said Maybe (DE) — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past – All Episodes

Random Rings: Shorts (Season 4) – Premiere

PEACOCK

Abigail

HULU

Swiped: Film Premiere

PRIME VIDEO

Love Hurts (2025)

Trolls Band Together

TUBI

Takeout – Tubi Original

September 20th

HBO MAX

Scariest House in America, Season 2 (HGTV)

September 21st

DISNEY+

Traveling with Snow Man (Disney+ Original) – Episode 5

HBO MAX

Greatest Mysteries Ever, Season 2 (Science)

HULU

Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery: Documentary Premiere

PARAMOUNT+

A GRAMMY Salute to Earth, Wind & Fire Live: The 21st Night of September special

Tulsa King season 3 premiere

September 22nd

NETFLIX

Blippi’s Job Show: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

HBO MAX

Halloween Wars, Season 15 (FOOD Network)

PEACOCK

Jenna & Friends, Season 2 – Premiere (NBC)

HULU

Into the Void: Life, Death and Heavy Metal: Complete Docuseries

September 23rd

NETFLIX

Cristela Alonzo: Upper Classy — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Spartacus: Seasons 1-4

DISNEY+

Dancing With the Stars (Season 34) – New Episode Live at 8/7c

HBO MAX

American Prince: JFK Jr. (CNN Original)

The Kim Kardashian Heist (w/t), Season 1 (discovery+)

Seeking Sister Wife, Season 6 (TLC)

The Devil Is Busy (HBO Original)

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, Sports Betting: America’s Biggest Gamble (CNN Original)

PEACOCK

Brilliant Minds, Season 2 – Premiere (NBC)

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 13 – Premiere (NBC)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 13 – Premiere (NBC)

The Voice, Season 28 – Premiere (NBC)

HULU

Valiant One (2025)

PARAMOUNT+

Bodyguard of Lies documentary premiere

September 24th

NETFLIX

The Guest (CO) — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

Lost Treasures of Egypt (Season 6) – All Episodes

Marvel Zombies – All Episodes

Tempest (Hulu Original) – Episode 6 & 7

HBO MAX

Hustlers Gamblers Crooks, Season 2 (Discovery)

PEACOCK

Knock At The Cabin

HULU

Doc: Season 2 Premiere

FX’s The Lowdown: Two-Episode Series Premiere

Murder in a Small Town: Season 2 Premiere

PARAMOUNT+

Survivor (season 49)

PRIME VIDEO

American Horror Story Season 13

Hotel Costiera

September 25th

NETFLIX

Alice in Borderland: Season 3 (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES

House of Guinness (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

Wayward (CA) — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

Project Runway (Season 21) – Season Finale at 10pm PT

HBO MAX

Help! I Wrecked My House, Season 5 (HGTV)

On The Case with Paula Zahn, Season 28 (ID)

Jesse & Joy: Lo que nunca dijimos, Season 1

PEACOCK

America’s Got Talent, Season 20 – Finale (NBC)

HULU

99 to Beat: Series Premiere

The Floor: Season 4 Premiere

The Golden Bachelor: Season 2 Premiere

Shark Tank: Season 17 Premiere

A Seance With…: Complete

Amanda Knox: Murder on Trial in Italy: Complete Season 4

Bigfoot Captured: Complete Season 1

Cryptid: The Swamp Beast: Complete Season 1

Gloria Gaynor: I Will Survive: Complete Season 1

MonsterQuest Specials: Complete Season 1

Ozark Law: Complete Season 1

Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 7

I Survived . . .

The Surfer (2024)

PARAMOUNT+

The Amazing Race (season 38)

September 26th

NETFLIX

Ángela: Limited Series (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

French Lover (FR) — NETFLIX FILM

Pokémon Horizons: Season 2—The Search for Laqua Part 4 (JP) — NETFLIX FAMILY

Ruth & Boaz — NETFLIX FILM

HBO MAX

Quiet In Class (Max Original, Sweden)

The Graft, Season 1 (Max Original, Turkey)

PEACOCK

Law & Order, Season 25 – Premiere (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 27 – Premiere (NBC)

The Real Housewives of Miami After Show, Season 1 – Finale (Bravo Digital)

HULU

Hell’s Kitchen: Season 24 Premiere

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test: Season 4 Premiere

The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior: Complete Season 1

The Man in My Basement: Film Premiere

Ghostbusters: Answer the Call

Dragon Ball Z Battle of Gods

PARAMOUNT+

DORA season 4 premiere

PRIME VIDEO

The Good Place Season 1-4

September 27th

HBO MAX

90 Day Diaries, Season 7 (TLC)

Ready to Love, Season 10 (OWN)

HULU

Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks: Complete Season 2

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: Season 6 Premiere

September 28th

NETFLIX

10 Things I Hate About You

Idiocracy

Sweet Home Alabama

DISNEY+

The Simpsons (Season 36)

Traveling With Snow Man (Disney+ Original) – Episode 6

HBO MAX

Heart & Hustle: Houston, Season 1 (OWN)

PARAMOUNT+

60 Minutes (season 58)

48 Hours (season 38)

September 29th

HBO MAX

Sister Wives, Season 20 (TLC)

Two Guys Garage, Season 24

Women Wearing Shoulder Pads: English Dub, Movie-Length Version (Adult Swim)

HULU

Death in Apartment 603: What Happened to Ellen Greenberg?: Complete Docuseries

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 36 Premiere

Bob’s Burgers: Season 16 Premiere

Krapopolis: Season 3 Premiere

The Simpsons: Season 37 Premiere

Universal Basic Guys: Season 2 Premiere

Vermeil in Gold: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

September 30th

NETFLIX

Earthquake: Joke Telling Business — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Interview with the Vampire: Season 2

Nightmares of Nature: Cabin in the Woods — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

DISNEY+

Dancing With the Stars (Season 34) – New Episode Live at 8/7c

Little Angel (Seasons 1-6)

HBO MAX

Eva Longoria: Searching For Spain (CNN Original)

Good Cop/Bad Cop, Season 1

My Happy Place (CNN Original)

Prime Minister (HBO Original)

PEACOCK

Epic Ride: The Story of Universal Theme Parks, Season 1 Premiere (Peacock Original)

HULU

Bloody Axe Wound

Chad Powers: Two-Episode Series Premiere