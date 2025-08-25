Everything Coming to Netflix, HBO Max, Peacock & Other Streaming Services in September 2025

If you’re running out of options you like on your favorite streaming services, September probably can’t come soon enough. The start of a new month always brings big changes to streaming lineups everywhere and next month is no different. Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Peacock, Prime Video, Paramount+, Hulu, and Tubi have all shared their updates for September, revealing all of the titles set to join their respective lineups over the next few weeks.
Videos by ComicBook.com
To make it easy to find the new additions hitting all of the different services, we’ve combined the individual lists into a single calendar where you can find every September streaming addition. Below, you’ll find the complete rundown broken up first by the date, then by the individual streamer.
Check it out, and be sure to let us know in the comments which movie or show you’re most excited to watch in September.
September 1st
NETFLIX
8 Mile
A Thousand Tomorrows: Season 1
The Amazing Spider-Man
The Amazing Spider-Man 2
Billy Madison
The Boy Next Door
Boyz n the Hood
Bram Stoker’s Dracula
Bridesmaids
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Chicken Run
Dennis the Menace
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
Edge of Tomorrow
Escape Room
Good Advice
The Four Seasons
Franklin & Bash: Seasons 1-4
Hot Shots!
Hot Shots! Part Deux
Inglourious Basterds
Inside Man
Inside Man: Most Wanted
Knocked Up
LA LA Land
The Land Before Time
Liar Liar
Limitless
Long Shot
Money Talks
Orphan Black: Seasons 1-5
Paddington
Phantom Thread
Puss in Boots
The Rookie (1990)
The Running Man
Shark Tale
Sherlock Holmes
Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows
Shrek
Shrek 2
Shrek Forever After
Shrek the Third
Stand by Me
We’re the Millers
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
HBO MAX
A Life of Her Own
Almost Christmas
Barney’s World, Season 1D
Caged (1950)
Charley Chase Silent Shorts
Children Who Chase Lost Voices
December 7th (1943)
Dog Day Afternoon
Emmanuelle (2024)
Evil Dead II (1987)
Fireworks (2017)
Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko
Gasoline Alley (1951)
Ghost Cat Anzu
Goodfellas
Helen of Troy (1956)
Jonah Hex
Keeper of the Flame (1942)
Kismet (1944)
Lonely Castle in the Mirror
Love & Pop
Man From The Black Hills
Mary of Scotland
Misery
Montana Incident
Mr. District Attorney
Murder Is My Beat
Mystery Street
Night Nurse
No End in Sight
No Questions Asked
Nobody Lives Forever
On Dangerous Ground (1951)
Our Miss Brooks
Our Vines Have Tender Grapes
Pirate Radio
Presenting Princess Shaw
Prometheus
Rick and Morty, Season 8 (Adult Swim)
Ruby & Jodi: A Cult of Sin and Influence (ID)
Safe Haven
Scene of the Crime
Se7en
Selena (1997)
Shadow of a Woman
Splinter (2008)
Stranger on Horseback
Summer Storm (1944)
Susan and God
The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
The Cabin in the Woods (2012)
The Charge at Feather River
The Command (1954)
The Fallen Sparrow
The Fate of the Furious
The Fate of the Furious: Extended Director’s Cut
The Place Promised in Our Early Days
The Sea of Grass
The Secret Garden (1949)
The Sitter (2011)
The Sitter: Unrated (2011)
The Woman in White (1948)
The Woman on the Beach
Thirteen Women
Veronica Mars (2014)
Vigil in the Night
When Ladies Meet (1941)
Without Love
Young Bess
Your Name
PEACOCK
1408
2012
21 Jump Street
22 Jump Street
3:10 To Yuma
The 40 Year Old Virgin
Almost Famous
American Made
Amityville 3-D
Amityville II: The Possession
Amityville Moon
Amityville: The Awakening
The Amityville Harvest
The Amityville Uprising
The Angry Birds Movie
Bad Boys
Bad Boys II
Billy Madison
The Birds
The Breakfast Club
Bride of Chucky
Candyman III
Carlos
Child’s Play (2019)
Child’s Play 2
Child’s Play 3
Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant
Colombiana
Coming To America
The Craft: Legacy
The Creature Walks Among Us
Cult of Chucky
Curse of Chucky
Definitely, Maybe
Devil
Django Unchained
Downton Abbey
Drag Me To Hell
Firestarter
Flatliners (2017)
Frankenstein Meets The Wolfman
Goosebumps
Halloween II
Halloween III: Season of the Witch
Hanna
The Hateful Eight
The Haunting In Connecticut
Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts Of Georgia
The Hitman’s Bodyguard
The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
Home
I, Frankenstein
Invincible
The Invisible Man’s Revenge
Just Go With It
Knock Knock
The Last Witch Hunter
The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen
Leatherface
Lucy
Miss Congeniality
Miss Congeniality 2 Armed And Fabulous
Mummies
The Mummy
The Mummy’s Ghost
October Sky
Phantasm II
Psycho
Puss In Boots
The Raven
The Replacements
Reservoir Dogs
Robin Hood
Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark
The Scorpion King
Scream 4
Seed of Chucky
Shrek
Shrek 2
Shek the Third
Sicario
The Sixth Sense
Son of Frankenstein
Tales From The Crypt: Demon Knight
Tales From the Hood
Ted
Ted 2
Terrifier 3
The Thing (1982)
The Thing (2011)
The Tillman Story
United 93
The Village
A Walk Among The Tombstones
Werewolf of London
When a Stranger Calls
World Trade Center
You’re Next
Zombieland
HULU
America’s Next Top Model: Complete Season 16
Amsterdam
The Bob’s Burgers Movie
Breaking Up
Call Me By Your Name
Clueless
Devil’s Due
Donnie Darko (Theatrical Cut)
Evil Dead Rise
Finding Forrester
The 40 Year-Old Virgin
Gandhi
How To Train Your Dragon
How To Train Your Dragon 2
I Am Number Four
Invincible (2006)
Jennifer’s Body
John Tucker Must Die
Juno
Just Married (2003)
Kingsman: The Secret Service
Mean Girls (2004)
The Meg
The Meg 2: The Trench
Mrs. Doubtfire
Need For Speed (2014)
Never Let Me Go (2010)
Night At The Museum
Night At The Museum: Battle Of The Smithsonian
Night At The Museum: Secret Of The Tomb
The Nun II
Nosso Lar 2: Os Mensageiros
Pearl Harbor (2001)
Roll Bounce
See How They Run
She’s The Man
Space Jam (1996)
School Of Rock
Trap (2024)
World War Z
PARAMOUNT+
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
Addams Family Values
Afflicted
Along Came A Spider
Angel Heart
Approaching The Unknown
April Fool’s Day
Area 51
Arrival
Asylum
Below
Beneath
Blade
Blade II
Blade: Trinity
Body Cam
Brick Mansions
Burke & Hare
Cesar Chavez
Cloverfield
Cursed
Daybreakers
Disturbia
Dracula III: Legacy
Face/Off
Fatal Attraction
Frida
Friday the 13th
Friday the 13th Part II
Friday the 13th Part III
Friday the 13th Park IV: The Final Chapter
Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning
Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives
Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood
Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan
From Dusk Till Dawn
From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money
From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman’s Daughter
Galaxy Quest
Gattaca
Geostorm
Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Jacob’s Ladder
John Carpenter’s Escape from L.A.
Kiss the Girls
La Bamba
Labor Day
Life
Like Water for Chocolate
Loosies
Margaux
Mommie Dearest
Murder On The Orient Express
National Lampoon’s Animal House
Nick of Time
Nobody’s Fool
O (Othello)
Overlord
Patriot Games
Perfume: The Story of a Murderer
Phantoms
Piñero
Quinceañera
Road to Perdition
Safe
Scary Movie
Scary Movie 2
Scary Movie 3
Scream 4
Seven Psychopaths
Sleepy Hollow
Small Soldiers
Spell
Spontaneous
Student Bodies
Super 8
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Sweet Dreams
Teaching Mrs. Tingle
The Addams Family
The Commuter
The Crow
The Crow: City of Angels
The Crow: Wicked Prayer
The Devil Inside
The Faculty
The Gift
The Grifters
The Haunting
The Hunter
The Island
The Last Exorcism Part II
The Longest Yard
The Loved Ones
The Mechanic
The Monster Squad
The Night Clerk
The Parallax View
The Reckoning
The Relic
The Ring
The Stepford Wives
The Sum of All Fears
The Terminal
The Uninvited
The Woman in Black
To Catch a Thief
Twisted
Universal Soldier
Up in Smoke
Vampire in Brooklyn
Venom
Vertical Limit
Virtuosity
Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000
Wes Craven Presents: They
Witness
World War Z
Winter Spring Summer or Fall – streaming premiere
PRIME VIDEO
Friday Night Lights Season 1-5
The Runarounds (2025)
A Monster Calls
After Earth
Baby Mama
Blackhat
Burn After Reading
Casino
Chef
Children of Men
Crimson Peak
Death Wish (2018)
Death Wish 3
Death Wish 4: The Crackdown
Death Wish II
I See You
Identity Thief
Inherent Vice
Last Tango In Paris
Lifeforce
Machete Kills
Morbius
Murder on The Orient Express (2017)
Rain Man
Rumor Has It
Savages
Sisters
Somewhere in Time
The Boss Baby
The Bourne Identity
The Bourne Legacy
The Bourne Supremacy
The Bourne Ultimatum
The Craft (1996)
The First Omen
The Great Escape
Three Thousand Years of Longing
Winchester
TUBI
All in the Family (1971) – Seasons 5 & 6
Archer
Bronx Siu
Community – Seasons 5 & 6
Damages
Genius: Picasso
Outsiders (2016)
Sabrina the Teenage Witch
Stuck With You
Terror Lake Drive
The Steve Harvey Show – Season 1 & 2
A Chiara
All Eyes on Me
All I See Is You
Angel Has Fallen
Are We Done Yet?
Are We There Yet?
ATL
Beverly Hills Cop
Beverly Hills Cop II
Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son
Black Knight
Blood and Bone
Bones
Breach
Call Me By Your Name
Car Wash (1976)
Chain Reaction
Charlotte’s Web (2006)
Clueless
Coming to America
Coraline
Crank
Crank 2: High Voltage
Crawl
Crooked House
Cuban Fury
Daddy Day Care
Defendor
Den of Thieves
Devil in a Blue Dress
Despicable Me 3
Double Platinum
Drag Me to Hell
Dream Scenario
Edward Scissorhands
Evil Dead (2013)
Exposure
Fatman
Fighting With My Family
First Sunday
Fluxx
Footloose (1981)
Fright Night (1985)
Fright Night (2011)
From Hell
Garfield
Goodfellas
Gridiron Gang (2006)
Halloween (2018)
Hercules (2014)
How Do You Know
I Am Number Four
I Feel Pretty
I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
King Kong
Johnson Family Vacation
Juwanna Man
La Bamba (1987)
Lake Placid
Lake Placid 2
Lake Placid 3
Lake Placid: The Final Chapter
Lake Placid vs. Anaconda
Lean on Me
Life
Little
Ma
Marlowe
Marooned
Max Payne
Mean Girls (2004)
Monkeybone
Monster House
Morris From America
National Security
Need for Speed
Never Been Kissed
Nobody’s Fool (2018)
Notorious (2009)
Open Season (2006)
Pan’s Labyrinth
Paradise Hills
Paranormal Activity
Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones
Peppermint
Petit Maman
Phat Girlz
Pixels
Poetic Justice (1993)
Poltergeist (2015)
Poms
Popeye the Slayer Man
Predestination
Quarantine
Real Steel
Red Eye
Rookie of the Year
Sabotage
Scarface (1983)
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
Scream 4
Security
Selena
She’s the Man
Sinister
Skinamarink
Sleepers
Stand and Deliver
Tango & Cash
The Angry Birds Movie 2
The Best of Enemies
The Cabin in the Woods
The Call
The City of Lost Children
The Hot Chick
The Italian Job
The Longest Yard (2005)
The Fifth Element
The Flash
The Hunt for Red October
The Intruder (2019)
The Invisible
The Mask
The Net
The Perfect Guy
The Pirates! Band of Misfits
The Rundown
The Truman Show
The Waterboy
Tigerland
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
Triangle
Truth (2015)
Universal Soldier: The Return
What About Bob
When a Stranger Calls (2006)
When the Bough Breaks
White Fang (1991)
World War Z
xXx
xXx: State of the Union
Zero
September 2nd
DISNEY+
Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Pet Hotel (Season 1) – New Episodes
The Rich Eisen Show – Premiere
HBO MAX
The 33
PEACOCK
American Ninja Warrior, Season 17 – Finale (NBC)
Buried In The Backyard Season 6 – Premiere, All Episodes (Oxygen)
The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys, Season 2 – Finale (Bravo)
Survival Mode, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)
HULU
Betrayal: Complete Season 3
Hannah Montana: The Movie
The New Boy
September 3rd
NETFLIX
Wednesday: Season 2 Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Lilo & Stitch (2025) – Premiere
Reminder (Hulu Original) – All Episodes
HBO MAX
Bobby’s Triple Threat, Season 4 (FOOD Network)
Guy’s Grocery Games, Season 39 (FOOD Network)
Modern Warfare 2.0, Season 1 (Science)
PEACOCK
Botched Presents: Plastic Surgery Rewind, Season 1 – Finale (E!)
HULU
Reminder: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)
PARAMOUNT+
Wolves
PRIME VIDEO
A Working Man (2025)
September 4th
NETFLIX
Countdown: Canelo v Crawford — NETFLIX SERIES
Pokémon Concierge: Season 1 Part 2 (JP) — NETFLIX FAMILY
DISNEY+
Project Runway (Season 21) – Episode 7 at 10pm PT
HBO MAX
Billionaire Boys Club (CNN Original)
The Last Wright: Building the Final Home Design of America’s Greatest Architect, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)
PEACOCK
Easter Sunday
Ninjago Dragons Rising, Season 3
The Paper, Season 1 Premiere – All Episodes (Peacock Original)
HULU
Blood & Myth: Documentary Premiere
Abducted in the Everglades
Digital Addiction: Complete Season 1
Digital Addiction Special
I Survived . . .: Complete Season 4
The Chef’s Garden: Complete Season 1
Rachael Ray’s Meals in Minutes: Complete Season 2B
The First 48: Complete Season 27
PARAMOUNT+
NCIS: Tony & Ziva – series premiere
September 5th
NETFLIX
Inspector Zende (IN) — NETFLIX FILM
Love Con Revenge — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Road Trip Shorts (Season 1)
HBO MAX
Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovation, Season 11 (Magnolia Network)
Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2F (Cartoon Network)
Friendship (A24)
House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 204 (HGTV)
House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 245 (HGTV)
Live Aid: When Rock ‘n’ Roll Took On The World (CNN Original)
Most Wanted: Teen Hacker (Max Original, Finland)
My Lottery Dream Home, Season 17 (HGTV)
PEACOCK
Back To Black
Brightburn
HULU
Memphis to the Mountain: Complete Docuseries
Ballpark Blast! by MLB and pocket.watch: Complete Season 1
I love You, Beth Cooper
LOL Live with Brandi Denise
LOL Live with Malik B
O Brother, Where Art Thou?
Parental Guidance
Sacramento
There’s Something About Mary
PARAMOUNT+
Old Henry
Superhero Movie
PRIME VIDEO
Dish It Out
Black Bag (2025)
September 6th
HBO MAX
Maneet’s Eats, Season 1 (FOOD Network)
PRIME VIDEO
Confidence Queen
September 7th
NETFLIX
The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Traveling with Snow Man (Disney+ Original) – Episode 3
HBO MAX
Magnolia Table: At The Farm, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)
Task (HBO Original)
We Baby Bears, Season 2D (Cartoon Network)
Have I Got News For You, Season 3 (CNN Original)
PARAMOUNT+
2025 Video Music Awards
September 8th
NETFLIX
Dr. Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish — NETFLIX FAMILY
Her Mother’s Killer: Season 2 (CO) — NETFLIX SERIES
PARAMOUNT+
The Wedding Banquet – streaming premiere
September 9th
NETFLIX
Daddy’s Home
Daddy’s Home 2
Jordan Jensen: Take Me With You — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Kiss or Die (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Season 7 (TLC)
Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 7 (Discovery)
Seen & Heard: The History Of Black Television (HBO Original)
PEACOCK
Jeopardy!, Season 42 – Premiere (Syndicated)
Wheel of Fortune, Season 43 – Premiere (Syndicated)
HULU
Only Murders in the Building: Three-Episode Season 5 Premiere
Jeopardy: Season 42 Premiere
Jeopardy: Complete Seasons 20, 21, 27, 34, & 35
Wheel of Fortune: Season 43 Premiere
Wheel of Fortune: Complete Seasons 16-18, 28, 37-39
Sister Midnight
Uncle Drew
PARAMOUNT+
Thirst Trap: The Fame. The Fantasy. The Fallout. – documentary premiere
September 10th
NETFLIX
aka Charlie Sheen — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Dead Girls (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES
Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 5 (BR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Love is Blind: France (FR) — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Tempest (Hulu Original) – Three Episode Premiere
To Catch a Smuggler (Season 9)
HBO MAX
The Tech Bro Murders
PEACOCK
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)
HULU
Tempest: Three-Episode Series Premiere
Court Cam: Complete Season 6
I Survived . . .: Complete Season 5
Oceanfront Property Hunt: Complete Season 1
Alone: An Inside Look
Disappearance at Clifton Hill
Color Out of Space
The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot
Paradise Hills
Settlers (2021)
The Square (2017)
Swallow (2019)
Werewolves Within
Would You Rather?
The Rental
PARAMOUNT+
Personal Shopper
The Tiny Chef Show (season 3)
PRIME VIDEO
The Girlfriend
Helluva Boss
September 11th
NETFLIX
Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret
Diary of a Ditched Girl (SE) — NETFLIX SERIES
Kontrabida Academy (PH) — NETFLIX FILM
Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Wolf King: Season 2 (GB) — NETFLIX FAMILY
DISNEY+
Project Runway (Season 21) – Episode 8 at 10pm PT
HBO MAX
Dylan’s Playtime Adventures, Season 1C (Max Original)
Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa, Season 3B (HGTV)
PEACOCK
Downton Abbey Celebrates the Grand Finale (NBC)
HULU
The Shallows
September 12th
NETFLIX
Beauty and the Bester (ZA) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Maledictions (AR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Ratu Ratu Queens: The Series (ID) — NETFLIX SERIES
The Wrong Paris — NETFLIX FILM
You and Everything Else (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
How Not to Draw: Shorts (Season 4)
HBO MAX
Warfare (A24)
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 29 – Finale (NBC)
Screamboat – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)
HULU
Himouto! Umaru-chan: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
Insomniacs After School: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
Dead Poets Society
Drumline
I Don’t Understand You
PARAMOUNT+
The Reunion (season 1)
PRIME VIDEO
Every Minute Counts Season 2
Novocaine (2025)
TUBI
Dark Secret – Tubi Original
September 13th
NETFLIX
Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
DISNEY+
Lost in the Jungle
HBO MAX
Vacation House Rules, Season 6 (HGTV)
HULU
Tracker: Complete Season 2
Botched Bariatrics: Complete Season 1
Death by Fame: Complete Season 3
Murder Under the Friday Night Lights: Complete Season 4
The OceanGate Disaster: Complete Season 1
September 14th
NETFLIX
Ancient Aliens: Season 11
Moving On
DISNEY+
Traveling with Snow Man (Disney+ Original) – Episode 4
HBO MAX
Build for Off-Road, Season 2
Love & Marriage: Huntsville, Season 10 (OWN)
PARAMOUNT+
Primetime Emmy Awards
PRIME VIDEO
Tommy’s Honour
September 15th
NETFLIX
Call the Midwife: Series 14
Nashville: Seasons 1-6
S.W.A.T.: Season 8
HBO MAX
Signs of a Psychopath, Season 10 (ID)
Truck U, Season 21
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 30 – Premiere (NBC)
American Me
Aurora, Season 1 (Telemundo)
Buscando a Frida, Season 1 (Telemundo)
Cheech & Chong Get Out Of My Room
Corazon Valiente, Season 1 (Telemundo)
Decisiones: Unos Ganan, Otros Pierden, Season 1 (Telemundo)
Dueños del Paraíso, Season 1 (Telemundo)
El Arracadas (Telemundo)
El Baron, Season 1 (Telemundo)
El Chema, Season 1 (Telemundo)
El Clon, Season 1 (Telemundo)
El Coyote Y La Bronca (Telemundo)
El Cuerpo del Deseo, Season 1 – Edición Especial (Telemundo)
El Domo del Dinero, Season 1 (Telemundo)
El Sinvergüenza (Telemundo)
Enemigo Intimo, Season 1-2 (Telemundo)
Entre Monjas Anda El Diablo (Telemundo)
Eva La Trailera, Season 1 (Telemundo)
Guerra De Idolos, Season 1 (Telemundo)
Honey
Kings Court, Season 1 – Finale (Bravo)
La Casa de al Lado, Season 1 – Edición Especial (Telemundo)
La Querida Del Centauro, Season 1-2 (Telemundo)
La Suerte de Loli, Season 1 (Telemundo)
Los Herederos del Monte, Season 1 (Telemundo)
Lowriders
Mi Querido Viejo (Telemundo)
The Motorcycle Diaries
My Son
Pasion de Gavilanes, Season 1 (Telemundo)
Perro Amor, Season 1 (Telemundo)
Quien Es Quien, Season 1 (Telemundo)
Sangre de mi Tierra, Season 1 (Telemundo)
Santa Diabla, Season 1 (Telemundo)
Sin Nombre
Un Poquito Tuyo, Season 1 (Telemundo)
Zoot Suit
HULU
Futurama: Complete Season 13
September 16th
DISNEY+
Dancing With the Stars (Season 34) – Premieres Live at 8/7c
HBO MAX
Chopped: Volume 4, Season 62 (FOOD Network)
Halloween Baking Championship, Season 11 (FOOD Network)
PEACOCK
Below Deck, Season 12 – Finale (Bravo)
Love Island Games, Season 2 Premiere (Peacock Original)
HULU
Celebrity Weakest Link: Series Premiere
Name That Tune: Season 5 Premiere
Jackdaw
September 17th
NETFLIX
1670: Season 2 (PL) — NETFLIX SERIES
Matchroom: The Greatest Showmen (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Next Gen Chef — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Electric Bloom (Season 1) – Thirteen Episodes
Tempest (Hulu Original) – Episodes 4 & 5
HBO MAX
100 Day Dream Home, Season 7 (HGTV)
Built in the Bronx (Discovery)
Truck Dynasty, Season 1 (Discovery)
PEACOCK
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 6 – Premiere (Bravo)
HULU
Dancing with the Stars: Season 34 Premiere
High Potential: Season 2 Premiere
PARAMOUNT+
Air Disasters (season 22)
The Adventures of Paddington (season 3)
PRIME VIDEO
Gen V Season 2
September 18th
NETFLIX
The BA***DS of Bollywood (IN) — NETFLIX SERIES
Black Rabbit — NETFLIX SERIES
Platonic: Blue Moon Hotel (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Same Day with Someone (TH) — NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Project Runway (Season 21) – Episode 9 at 10pm PT
HBO MAX
Bea’s Block, Season 1D (Max Original)
Destruction Decoded, Season 1 (Science)
Sin City Rehab, Season 1 (HGTV)
Who Killed Our Daughter? (Max Original, Mexico)
HULU
Reasonable Doubt: Season 3 Premiere
Food Wars! The Second Plate: Complete Season1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
I Survived . . .: Complete Season 9
Alone
Fugitive Hunters Mexico
September 19th
NETFLIX
Billionaires’ Bunker (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES
Cobweb
Haunted Hotel — NETFLIX SERIES
She Said Maybe (DE) — NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past – All Episodes
Random Rings: Shorts (Season 4) – Premiere
PEACOCK
Abigail
HULU
Swiped: Film Premiere
PRIME VIDEO
Love Hurts (2025)
Trolls Band Together
TUBI
Takeout – Tubi Original
September 20th
HBO MAX
Scariest House in America, Season 2 (HGTV)
September 21st
DISNEY+
Traveling with Snow Man (Disney+ Original) – Episode 5
HBO MAX
Greatest Mysteries Ever, Season 2 (Science)
HULU
Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery: Documentary Premiere
PARAMOUNT+
A GRAMMY Salute to Earth, Wind & Fire Live: The 21st Night of September special
Tulsa King season 3 premiere
September 22nd
NETFLIX
Blippi’s Job Show: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
HBO MAX
Halloween Wars, Season 15 (FOOD Network)
PEACOCK
Jenna & Friends, Season 2 – Premiere (NBC)
HULU
Into the Void: Life, Death and Heavy Metal: Complete Docuseries
September 23rd
NETFLIX
Cristela Alonzo: Upper Classy — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Spartacus: Seasons 1-4
DISNEY+
Dancing With the Stars (Season 34) – New Episode Live at 8/7c
HBO MAX
American Prince: JFK Jr. (CNN Original)
The Kim Kardashian Heist (w/t), Season 1 (discovery+)
Seeking Sister Wife, Season 6 (TLC)
The Devil Is Busy (HBO Original)
The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, Sports Betting: America’s Biggest Gamble (CNN Original)
PEACOCK
Brilliant Minds, Season 2 – Premiere (NBC)
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 13 – Premiere (NBC)
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 13 – Premiere (NBC)
The Voice, Season 28 – Premiere (NBC)
HULU
Valiant One (2025)
PARAMOUNT+
Bodyguard of Lies documentary premiere
September 24th
NETFLIX
The Guest (CO) — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Lost Treasures of Egypt (Season 6) – All Episodes
Marvel Zombies – All Episodes
Tempest (Hulu Original) – Episode 6 & 7
HBO MAX
Hustlers Gamblers Crooks, Season 2 (Discovery)
PEACOCK
Knock At The Cabin
HULU
Doc: Season 2 Premiere
FX’s The Lowdown: Two-Episode Series Premiere
Murder in a Small Town: Season 2 Premiere
PARAMOUNT+
Survivor (season 49)
PRIME VIDEO
American Horror Story Season 13
Hotel Costiera
September 25th
NETFLIX
Alice in Borderland: Season 3 (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES
House of Guinness (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES
Wayward (CA) — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Project Runway (Season 21) – Season Finale at 10pm PT
HBO MAX
Help! I Wrecked My House, Season 5 (HGTV)
On The Case with Paula Zahn, Season 28 (ID)
Jesse & Joy: Lo que nunca dijimos, Season 1
PEACOCK
America’s Got Talent, Season 20 – Finale (NBC)
HULU
99 to Beat: Series Premiere
The Floor: Season 4 Premiere
The Golden Bachelor: Season 2 Premiere
Shark Tank: Season 17 Premiere
A Seance With…: Complete
Amanda Knox: Murder on Trial in Italy: Complete Season 4
Bigfoot Captured: Complete Season 1
Cryptid: The Swamp Beast: Complete Season 1
Gloria Gaynor: I Will Survive: Complete Season 1
MonsterQuest Specials: Complete Season 1
Ozark Law: Complete Season 1
Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 7
I Survived . . .
The Surfer (2024)
PARAMOUNT+
The Amazing Race (season 38)
September 26th
NETFLIX
Ángela: Limited Series (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES
French Lover (FR) — NETFLIX FILM
Pokémon Horizons: Season 2—The Search for Laqua Part 4 (JP) — NETFLIX FAMILY
Ruth & Boaz — NETFLIX FILM
HBO MAX
Quiet In Class (Max Original, Sweden)
The Graft, Season 1 (Max Original, Turkey)
PEACOCK
Law & Order, Season 25 – Premiere (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU, Season 27 – Premiere (NBC)
The Real Housewives of Miami After Show, Season 1 – Finale (Bravo Digital)
HULU
Hell’s Kitchen: Season 24 Premiere
Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test: Season 4 Premiere
The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior: Complete Season 1
The Man in My Basement: Film Premiere
Ghostbusters: Answer the Call
Dragon Ball Z Battle of Gods
PARAMOUNT+
DORA season 4 premiere
PRIME VIDEO
The Good Place Season 1-4
September 27th
HBO MAX
90 Day Diaries, Season 7 (TLC)
Ready to Love, Season 10 (OWN)
HULU
Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks: Complete Season 2
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: Season 6 Premiere
September 28th
NETFLIX
10 Things I Hate About You
Idiocracy
Sweet Home Alabama
DISNEY+
The Simpsons (Season 36)
Traveling With Snow Man (Disney+ Original) – Episode 6
HBO MAX
Heart & Hustle: Houston, Season 1 (OWN)
PARAMOUNT+
60 Minutes (season 58)
48 Hours (season 38)
September 29th
HBO MAX
Sister Wives, Season 20 (TLC)
Two Guys Garage, Season 24
Women Wearing Shoulder Pads: English Dub, Movie-Length Version (Adult Swim)
HULU
Death in Apartment 603: What Happened to Ellen Greenberg?: Complete Docuseries
America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 36 Premiere
Bob’s Burgers: Season 16 Premiere
Krapopolis: Season 3 Premiere
The Simpsons: Season 37 Premiere
Universal Basic Guys: Season 2 Premiere
Vermeil in Gold: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
September 30th
NETFLIX
Earthquake: Joke Telling Business — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Interview with the Vampire: Season 2
Nightmares of Nature: Cabin in the Woods — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
Dancing With the Stars (Season 34) – New Episode Live at 8/7c
Little Angel (Seasons 1-6)
HBO MAX
Eva Longoria: Searching For Spain (CNN Original)
Good Cop/Bad Cop, Season 1
My Happy Place (CNN Original)
Prime Minister (HBO Original)
PEACOCK
Epic Ride: The Story of Universal Theme Parks, Season 1 Premiere (Peacock Original)
HULU
Bloody Axe Wound
Chad Powers: Two-Episode Series Premiere