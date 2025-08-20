Netflix Losing Dozens of Popular Movies in September (And a Couple Great Shows, Too)

With streaming contracts constantly kicking in and expiring, lineup changes to services like Netflix are inevitable. The roster to the biggest streamer around is always going to fluctuate, but some changes are much bigger than others. September will be one of those months with much bigger changes, as Netflix prepares to remove quite a few popular movie and TV titles.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This week, Netflix released its newsletter for September, revealing everything joining the service in the coming month. Of course, that newsletter also includes the rundown of which movies and shows are exiting Netflix, and there are some heavy hitters on their way out.

The biggest day for departures takes place on September 1st, with films like Anchorman, Barbarian, Us, MacGruber, The Notebook, and Sicario all set to leave the lineup. That means August 31st will be the last day to watch those titles on Netflix, giving users just over a week to check them out.

The movie departures will continue throughout the month, with perhaps the most prominent title on the list exiting on September 9th. That day will see Mad Max: Fury Road leave the service just a few months after its arrival.

Netflix’s TV roster will also be impacted by September departures in a big way. The middle of the month will see the first two seasons of The Chosen leave Netflix, along with acclaimed HBO dramas Band of Brothers and The Pacific. Later in the month, Netflix is going to lose every season of beloved sitcom The Good Place, along with two seasons of Comedy Central hit Chappelle’s Show.

Below, you can check out the full list of movies and shows exiting Netflix over the next few weeks.

Leaving 9/1/25

17 Again

50 First Dates

After Earth

Airport

Airport ’77

Airport 1975

American Gangster

American Graffiti

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Barbarian

Bee Movie

Black Hawk Down

Blood and Bone

Burn After Reading

Dumb and Dumber To

Hanna

The Holiday

Home

MacGruber

Midnight in the Switchgrass

Midway

The Mule

National Security

The Notebook

The Nutty Professor

Paul

The Polar Express

Red Eye

Sicario

Trainwreck

Us

V for Vendetta

Wipeout: Season 1

Leaving 9/5/25

The Wave

Leaving 9/9/25

Mad Max: Fury Road

Leaving 9/10/25

Greenleaf: Seasons 1-5

Leaving 9/13/25

London Has Fallen

Leaving 9/14/25

Chosen: Seasons 1-2

Leaving 9/15/25

Band of Brothers

The Pacific

Leaving 9/16/25

Bad Words

Instant Family

Leaving 9/22/25

The Island

Leaving 9/26/25

The Good Place: Seasons 1-4

Leaving 9/30/25

Chappelle’s Show: Seasons 1-2