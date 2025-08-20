Netflix Losing Dozens of Popular Movies in September (And a Couple Great Shows, Too)

With streaming contracts constantly kicking in and expiring, lineup changes to services like Netflix are inevitable. The roster to the biggest streamer around is always going to fluctuate, but some changes are much bigger than others. September will be one of those months with much bigger changes, as Netflix prepares to remove quite a few popular movie and TV titles.
This week, Netflix released its newsletter for September, revealing everything joining the service in the coming month. Of course, that newsletter also includes the rundown of which movies and shows are exiting Netflix, and there are some heavy hitters on their way out.
The biggest day for departures takes place on September 1st, with films like Anchorman, Barbarian, Us, MacGruber, The Notebook, and Sicario all set to leave the lineup. That means August 31st will be the last day to watch those titles on Netflix, giving users just over a week to check them out.
The movie departures will continue throughout the month, with perhaps the most prominent title on the list exiting on September 9th. That day will see Mad Max: Fury Road leave the service just a few months after its arrival.
Netflix’s TV roster will also be impacted by September departures in a big way. The middle of the month will see the first two seasons of The Chosen leave Netflix, along with acclaimed HBO dramas Band of Brothers and The Pacific. Later in the month, Netflix is going to lose every season of beloved sitcom The Good Place, along with two seasons of Comedy Central hit Chappelle’s Show.
Below, you can check out the full list of movies and shows exiting Netflix over the next few weeks.
Leaving 9/1/25
17 Again
50 First Dates
After Earth
Airport
Airport ’77
Airport 1975
American Gangster
American Graffiti
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Barbarian
Bee Movie
Black Hawk Down
Blood and Bone
Burn After Reading
Dumb and Dumber To
Hanna
The Holiday
Home
MacGruber
Midnight in the Switchgrass
Midway
The Mule
National Security
The Notebook
The Nutty Professor
Paul
The Polar Express
Red Eye
Sicario
Trainwreck
Us
V for Vendetta
Wipeout: Season 1
Leaving 9/5/25
The Wave
Leaving 9/9/25
Mad Max: Fury Road
Leaving 9/10/25
Greenleaf: Seasons 1-5
Leaving 9/13/25
London Has Fallen
Leaving 9/14/25
Chosen: Seasons 1-2
Leaving 9/15/25
Band of Brothers
The Pacific
Leaving 9/16/25
Bad Words
Instant Family
Leaving 9/22/25
The Island
Leaving 9/26/25
The Good Place: Seasons 1-4
Leaving 9/30/25
Chappelle’s Show: Seasons 1-2