‘Subway Surfers’ Animated Series Trailer Released

Earlier this week, SYBO Games provided their fans with a holiday gift, releasing the first teaser for the an animated series based on Subway Surfers, one of the most-downloaded mobile games of 2017.

The series, scripted by Brent Friedman (Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars: The Clone Wars) and produced by Daytime Emmy award-winning producer Sander Schwartz (The Batman, Baby Looney Tunes,Ozzy & Drix) will give fans a chance to actually hear the characters they’ve grown to love speak for the first time and delve into the lore of the Subway Surfers universe and follow the adventures of Jake, Tricky and Fresh.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The animated series will premiere next Summer with 10, 4-minute episodes, followed by a long form series of 22-minute episodes.

With 1.6 billion downloads, Subway Surfers is one of the most successful mobile games of its genre, with SYBO boasting that the game was the most downloaded game across all platforms of 2017.

In Subway Surfers, dash as fast as you can! Dodge the oncoming trains! Help Jake, Tricky & Fresh escape from the grumpy Inspector and his dog. How long can you keep surfing in this slick, exciting endless runner? Available on Google Play, Apple’s App store, Windows 10 and Amazon.