Succession Fans Think Kieran Culkin Is Getting That Emmy After Funeral Episode

By Kofi Outlaw

Succession aired its penultimate episode and it has fans ready to call this year's Emmy race in Kieran Culkin's favor! 

Culkin has arguably been circling an Emmy for years since Succession first premiered in 2018, but in Season 4 Episode 9, his acerbic rich boy brat Roman Roy finally hit the emotional wall he's always pretended does not exist. Unfortunately, Roman's breakdown happened with everyone in the world watching, during his father Logan Roy's (Brian Cox) funeral.

 Kieran Culkin's performance during the funeral scene has already been spun out as a clip that is going viral on social media. As far as many viewers are concerned, Kieran Culkin (not to mention the rest of the Succession cast) is about to sweep the Emmys like a tornado! 

Classic Shows Are Emmy Highlight Reels

Nothing but some sound logic to see here!

Whole Season Eating

Please don't get it twisted: Kieran Culkin hasn't just been shining in one season during Succession's Final Season: he's been cooking all season long, and we have been EATING.

"Is He in There?"

Kieran Culkin really did take us to the brink of knowing whether Roman's sanity would hold at this moment. Emmy-worthy stuff.

Whole Crew On Point

Kieran Culkin is in the center spotlight after Succession's penultimate episode, but the entire cast is just competing with each other at the Emmys, at this point.

Fan Edits Begin

Succession fans are already transforming Roman's funeral speech breakdown into an Emo milestone. TikTok is going to have a field day with this...

Worth the Wait

The number of horrible things we had to hear from Roman just to get this payoff is nearly incalculable.

Controlling The Narrative

Twitter receipts show that press pundits were calling out Kieran Culkin's performance in this episode EARLY. And they were not at all wrong to do so.

If He Doesn't Win That Emmy...

...Then we'll all be telling the Emmys to "F*ck Off!"

