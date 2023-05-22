Succession Fans Think Kieran Culkin Is Getting That Emmy After Funeral Episode

Succession aired its penultimate episode and it has fans ready to call this year's Emmy race in Kieran Culkin's favor!

Culkin has arguably been circling an Emmy for years since Succession first premiered in 2018, but in Season 4 Episode 9, his acerbic rich boy brat Roman Roy finally hit the emotional wall he's always pretended does not exist. Unfortunately, Roman's breakdown happened with everyone in the world watching, during his father Logan Roy's (Brian Cox) funeral.

Kieran Culkin's performance during the funeral scene has already been spun out as a clip that is going viral on social media. As far as many viewers are concerned, Kieran Culkin (not to mention the rest of the Succession cast) is about to sweep the Emmys like a tornado!