Succession Fans Think Kieran Culkin Is Getting That Emmy After Funeral Episode
Succession aired its penultimate episode and it has fans ready to call this year's Emmy race in Kieran Culkin's favor!
Culkin has arguably been circling an Emmy for years since Succession first premiered in 2018, but in Season 4 Episode 9, his acerbic rich boy brat Roman Roy finally hit the emotional wall he's always pretended does not exist. Unfortunately, Roman's breakdown happened with everyone in the world watching, during his father Logan Roy's (Brian Cox) funeral.
Kieran Culkin's performance during the funeral scene has already been spun out as a clip that is going viral on social media. As far as many viewers are concerned, Kieran Culkin (not to mention the rest of the Succession cast) is about to sweep the Emmys like a tornado!
Classic Shows Are Emmy Highlight Reels
You know a show is bound to become a classic when every episode you keep telling yourself cast members have new clips to show off at the Emmys. My god is Kieran Culkin killing it this season of #Succession! pic.twitter.com/gNdrfrpecm— Edgar Ortega (@edgorteg) May 22, 2023
This is Kieran Culkin’s Emmy reel. pic.twitter.com/31O96CMc84 #Succession— Seno Novriawan (@senovriawan) May 22, 2023
Whole Season Eating
Kieran Culkin ATE the entire season. He is UNBELIVABLE. #Succesion #SuccessionHBOpic.twitter.com/NHEriOLaYH— chiara (@sirromanroy) May 22, 2023
"Is He in There?"
“is he in there?” Roman’s grief finally showing… Kieran Culkin we will get you that Emmy too, my god this moment #succession pic.twitter.com/Vz5AuOptDl— Nora Dominick (@noradominick) May 22, 2023
Whole Crew On Point
The way shiv, Conner, and Kendall Roy got up immediately after Roman Roy asked them for them too. God this scene had me sobbing my eyes out. Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, Jeremy Strong, and Alan Ruck deserve all the awards🤧😭👏🏽 Logan Roy rest in pieces #Succession #successionHbo pic.twitter.com/3zQfhFjHdZ— 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎✖️✖️//💥⏳🥀🐉 (@giselleb1234) May 22, 2023
Fan Edits Begin
hbo succession season 4 episode 9 funeral roy family roman roy kieran culkin emmy edit fancam cigarettes after sex apocalypse pic.twitter.com/lodLMefHUl— qidets (@qdets) May 22, 2023
Worth the Wait
what a performance from Kieran Culkin, man. To finally see Roman not just break, but shatter in public after four straight seasons of his fake bravado—I’m glad Jesse Armstrong made us wait for it. pic.twitter.com/JpK8dLWtl4— Cat Cardenas (@catrcardenas) May 22, 2023
Controlling The Narrative
AND THE EMMY GOES TO KIERAN CULKIN EVERYONE STAND UPPPPpic.twitter.com/jQu9CN2ggH— tired (@kkukfan) May 20, 2023
romans funeral speech is gonna win kieran culkin that emmy i know it #Succession pic.twitter.com/QwQ0EoN9fz— chloe (@thenightwindovv) May 20, 2023
If He Doesn't Win That Emmy...
Me if Kieran Culkin doesn’t win that Emmy #succession pic.twitter.com/aU6zqyjt8p— BLACK LIVES MATTER (@willowhalliwell) May 22, 2023
