Suits Breaks Streaming Record for the Second Straight Week
Since arriving on Netflix, USA's Suits has been the biggest show in the world of streaming.
People can't get enough of Suits. Yes, we're talking about the legal drama from USA Network that ended its run on TV four years ago. That Suits. Eight of the show's nine seasons were added to Netflix in June and it has been an absolute monster in the world of streaming ever since. It hasn't just been one of the biggest shows on Netflix in that span, it has dominated every corner of streaming television, setting new records only to break them a week later.
Last week, Nielsen reported the viewership for the biggest shows in streaming in the final days of June, and Suits smashed the weekly minutes record for a licensed series. The show was watched for a total of 3.1 billion minutes that week. On Thursday, Nielsen published the data from the week of July 3rd through July 9th, in which Suits broke its own record.
Over the course of that week, Suits racked up 3.7 billion total streaming minutes, a 17% increase from its previous record-setting week. The numbers consist of the streaming data from both Netflix and Peacock, the two services where Suits is available.
The numbers for this week won't be published until next month, but Suits is still showing up as one of the top performers on Netflix. Thursday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list features Suits in the third overall spot. You can check out a full rundown of Thursday's list below!
