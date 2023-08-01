Netflix Releases Trailer for First Interactive Rom-Com, Choose Love

Netflix is taking the romantic comedy into a whole new domain. On Tuesday, Netflix debuted the first trailer for Choose Love, a new movie that will utilize the streaming service's Interactive technology. Choose Love will offer viewers the opportunity to decide who the main protagonist, Cami Conway (portrayed by Austin & Ally and The Royal Treatment's Laura Marano), will romantically end up with.

As the trailer for Choose Love shows, the other cast members of the film will include Scott Michael Foster (You, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Avan Jogia (Victorious, Orphan Black: Echoes), and Jordi Webber (Power Rangers Ninja Steel, Home and Away). Choose Love is directed by Stuart McDonald, and written by Josann McGibbon.

What Is Choose Love About?

In Choose Love, Cami Conway (Laura Marano) has it all. She's got the job she wants (recording engineer) and is headed towards engagement, marriage and kids with her wonderful boyfriend, Paul (Scott Michael Foster). And yet. She feels something is missing. Is it just FOMO and the fear of commitment that goes with it? Or is she actually missing out on an even better career, perhaps the long abandoned singing career she once dreamed of? And is Paul the love of her life? What if it's Rex Galier (Avan Jogia), the sexy British rock star, who walks into her studio and becomes irrepressibly smitten? Or could it be Jack Menna (Jordi Webber), her first love, "the one that got away", the idealistic world traveler, who returns home and is ready to rekindle their youthful passion?

Cami faces a kaleidoscope of tempting but tough choices: from serious ethical dilemmas to the frivolous "Truth or Dare." What she chooses depends wholly on you, the viewer. But be careful! Things don't always play out like you think!

What Are Netflix's Interactive Specials?

Choose Love is the latest Netflix program to utilize the Interactive technology, beginning with Black Mirror's buzzed-about episode Bandersnatch in 2018. The tool has subsequently been used on programs like Trivia Quest, as well as episodes of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and the Bear Grylls special You vs. Wild.

"It's a huge hit here in India, it's a huge hit around the world, and we realized, wow, interactive storytelling is something we want to bet more on," Netflix product VP Todd Yellin said of Black Mirror: Bandersnatch in 2019. "We're doubling down on that. So expect over the next year or two to see more interactive storytelling. And it won't necessarily be science fiction, or it won't necessarily be dark. It could be a wacky comedy. It could be a romance, where the audience gets to choose – should she go out with him or him."

What do you think of the first trailer for Choose Love? Will you be trying out the interactive rom-com? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Choose Love will debut exclusively on Netflix on August 31st.