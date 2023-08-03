Heartstopper Season 2 Now Streaming on Netflix

Heartstopper Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix and fans are overjoyed to be reunited with Charlie and Nick. That's right Joe Locke and Kit Connor are already melting hearts on the streaming platform. Heartstopper got a trailer not too long ago, and the fever pitch from fans let everyone know a huge hit was on the way. Writer, creator, and executive produce Alice Oseman has been posting along with the online community that's formed around this show. It feels like she's been able to make a massive phenomenon feel small and inclusive at the same time. Check out what she told TUDUM about Heartstopper Season 2.

The creator argues that the show is about, "exploring real, serious issues that can be dark, but trying to balance that with that feeling of hope that things can and will get better." Oseman continues, "From a writing perspective, that can be really difficult to achieve without making it too dark or without skimming over the darker elements of the story. But striving for that balance is the point of Heartstopper."

Heartstopper Season 3 Already On The Way

Luckily for fans, Heartstopper Season 3 is already on the way. Netflix can have a bit of a reputation for cutting shows off after two seasons. But, when the company saw the response to Season 1, they went ahead and gave viewers their shot at a second and third helping all at once. Oseman and Patrick Walters spoke to TUDUM about that groundswell of popularity previously.

Oseman began, "I hope that it just makes people smile and brightens their day — but I also hope that it inspires, particularly, young queer people to believe that they can find happiness and find romance and find friendship."

"We put so much love into the making of Heartstopper so to reassemble the team for two more seasons is a dream come true," executive producer Patrick Walters added. "I'm forever grateful to Alice Oseman for entrusting us with this beautiful, unique story that at its core seeks to uplift the next generation of young LGBTQ+ people. Stay tuned!"

Younger Viewers Absolutely Love Heartstopper

While the writers and executives might have final say, the fans really showed up for Heartstopper. A recent conversation with Yasmin Finney saw the actress tell Teen Vogue about how her experience as a young performer helped color this world. For a lot of adults and teens watching, having this show available would have been life-changing.

"You know, what I always think to myself when I watch Heartstopper, is I wish I had this when I was growing up, because I didn't," Yasmin remembered. "I didn't have anything to look up to, I didn't have anyone to look up to. And for a very long time, I felt helpless. And I felt unheard and invisible. And Heartstopper has just completely flipped that and I wish I had Heartstopper when I was growing up."

"Because I could see myself represented. And that's what literally everybody is messaging me, saying thank you so much for being that representation that the U.K. has so dearly needed for so long," she also mentioned. "It gives me butterflies and goosebumps every time I think about what has happened and what I've done and the work that Heartstopper, and the message Heartstopper, brings to the world. It's amazing."

Are you excited to binge Heartstopper this weekend? Let us know down in the comments!