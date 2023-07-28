Cancelled USA Series Breaks Streaming Record After Netflix Debut
Suits has been the biggest show in streaming since being added to Netflix, and it's not even close.
To say that Suits has been a massive streaming hit for Netflix would be the understatement of the century. Despite ending its run on USA Network four years ago, Suits has been an absolute behemoth in the world of streaming since being added to Netflix. In fact, the series recently set a new record for the highest viewership for any licensed TV show on a streaming service in a given week.
Nielsen recently released the data for the biggest movies and shows in all of streaming for the week of June 26th through July 2nd. Suits was far and way the biggest title during that frame, as it was viewed for 3.1 billion minutes. That not only put every other show to shame, but it was a 36% increase from its viewership the week prior.
According to Deadline, 3.1 billion minutes the most any licensed show has been viewed in a given week, at least based on Nielsen's data.
Just as impressive is the fact that Suits is still one of the biggest shows on Netflix, a month after setting that record. Below, you can see a rundown of Thursday's Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list, where Suits still holds the number five overall spot.
1. Sweet Magnolias
"Lifelong friends Maddie, Helen and Dana Sue lift each other up as they juggle relationships, family and careers in the small, Southern town of Serenity."
2. Baki Hanma
"To gain the skills he needs to surpass his powerful father, Baki enters Arizona State Prison to take on the notorious inmate known as Mr. Unchained."
3. Mark Normand: Soup to Nuts
"From awkward lap dances to the intimacy of letting one rip in front of a spouse, comedian Mark Normand unloads in this rapid-fire stand-up special."
4. Quarterback
"Go inside the huddle and into the homes of Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota in this candid docuseries following their 2022-23 NFL season."
5. Suits
"After impressing a slick lawyer with his razor-sharp mind, a college dropout scores a coveted associate job, even though he has no legal credentials."
6. Too Hot to Handle
"On the shores of paradise, gorgeous singles meet and mingle. But there's a twist. To win an enticing grand prize, they'll have to give up sex."
7. The Lincoln Lawyer
"Sidelined after an accident, hotshot Los Angeles lawyer Mickey Haller restarts his career — and his trademark Lincoln — when he takes on a murder case."
8. Survival of the Thickest
"After a bad breakup, passionate stylist Mavis Beaumont seizes the opportunity to start over in life and love while finding happiness on her own terms."
9. My Happy Marriage
"Miyo's abusive family deems her worthless — but together with her powerful husband-to-be, her true self and hidden powers slowly begin to shine."
10. The Witcher
"Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts."