Cancelled USA Series Breaks Streaming Record After Netflix Debut

To say that Suits has been a massive streaming hit for Netflix would be the understatement of the century. Despite ending its run on USA Network four years ago, Suits has been an absolute behemoth in the world of streaming since being added to Netflix. In fact, the series recently set a new record for the highest viewership for any licensed TV show on a streaming service in a given week.

Nielsen recently released the data for the biggest movies and shows in all of streaming for the week of June 26th through July 2nd. Suits was far and way the biggest title during that frame, as it was viewed for 3.1 billion minutes. That not only put every other show to shame, but it was a 36% increase from its viewership the week prior.

According to Deadline, 3.1 billion minutes the most any licensed show has been viewed in a given week, at least based on Nielsen's data.

Just as impressive is the fact that Suits is still one of the biggest shows on Netflix, a month after setting that record. Below, you can see a rundown of Thursday's Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list, where Suits still holds the number five overall spot.