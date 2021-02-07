How to Watch the Kitten Bowl 2021

✖

Super Bowl LV is almost upon us, and it's expected to bring a television spectacle that will undeniably be entertaining. For those who might not be interested in football but still want to watch some TV fun, there are definitely some other counter-programming options -- including the Kitten Bowl VIII. If you'd like to tune in to the feline-friendly event, here's what you need to know. The Kitten Bowl is airing on Sunday, February 7th, at 2pm ET/PT on the Hallmark channel. The event will be hosted by Beth Stern, Tamera Mowry-Housley, and Cameron Mathison. In order to watch the event, you either need a cable provider that carries Hallmark, or a 7-day free trial of Fubo TV.

In the Kitten Bowl, Hallmark Channel hosts the nation’s most beloved rescue pet adoption event of the year. TV personality, author and animal advocate Beth Stern returns as host for this year’s event from Hallmark Channel Stadium alongside Cameron Mathison and Tamera Mowry-Housley from Home & Family. Stern embodies the spirit of adoption in her everyday life, having fostered countless animals in need. Stern’s tireless year-round efforts to find homes for animals makes her a synergistic fit to lead the charge for Kitten Bowl VIII.

While all of the kittens participating in the Kitten Bowl have been adopted, the event helps promote North Shore Animal League America, the largest no-kill rescue and adoption organization. The organization's partner shelters will be hosting Kitten Bowl-themed adoption events to coincide with the event.

Super Bowl LV will air on Sunday, February 7th at 6:30/5:30 CT on CBS. If you want to watch it for free, you can do so here.