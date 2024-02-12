Watch Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn Adorably React to Family Dog Starring in Super Bowl Commercial

This year's Super Bowl featured a number of high-profile commercials featuring famous figures in pop culture, though for Budweiser's all-new commercial, it featured a much more subtle connection to Hollywood. While the commercial did feature Ozark star Marc Menchaca, it also featured the iconic Budweiser Clydesdales, as well as the dog Roy, who just so happens to belong to the family of Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn. To celebrate Roy's TV debut, Hawn shared an adorable video of her household, including Russell, expressing their excitement over Roy's delightful performance in the compelling commercial.

"Don't get me wrong I love watching football but tonight was all about watching our dog Roy Hawn Russell star in his first [Super Bowl] commercial for [Budweiser]!!!" Hawn captioned the video, in which Russell and other members of the family point at the screen, exclaiming, "There's Roy!" The video also ends with a shot of the canine in question, as he receives plenty of pets for a job well done.

In the commercial, an intense snowstorm prevents a truck from making a Budweiser delivery at a nearby tavern, which sees the driver (Menchaca) enlisting the help of the iconic Clydesdales to transport the shipment. As he gets closer to town and visibility starts to dwindle, Roy emerges from the blizzard to guide the shipment to the bar, much to the excitement of the patrons. The spot concludes with Roy offering up some loving licks to a Clydesdale.

Hawn's daughter Kate Hudson was also in attendance at the family gathering, as she similarly shared a reaction to Roy's major debut, which she captioned, "There's a lot of thespians in this [family] but tonight there was only one star."

In Hudson's video, Russell can be heard proudly proclaiming, "You've just been in front of more people than any actor in this family has ever been in front of at one time!"

Whether Russell's claim about Roy's commercial is true or not is yet to be proven, as their family contains a number of compelling performers. In addition to Russell, Hawn, and Hudson, the family also includes Nashville star Oliver Hudson and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Wyatt Russell, who is also set to appear in The Thunderbolts.

Wyatt and Kurt starred together in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, in which they played the same character in different time periods.

