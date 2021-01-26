Super Bowl 2021 Ads Released So Far
Super Bowl LV is about to be a pandemic-era showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and as such, the new wave of Super Bowl 2021 commercials has been rolling in. By now even those who never watch the Super Bowl must've seen Pepsi's ad promoting their Halftime Show, with The Weeknd being the headlining performer; others are harder to spot as ads meant for the big game, but if they do their job halfway right, you've probably noticed a few of them. As always, a handful of celebrities also pop-up in these high-profile ads.
Here are the biggest Super Bowl 2021 ads that have been released (so far):
Pepsi - Get Ready: Super Bowl LV Halftime Show
This is the one that's been flooding the market for months. It has The Weeknd's smash hit chart-topper "Blinded By The Light", which will no doubt be THE anthem of this year's Halftime Show. The guy in the tollbooth is just too adorable, which really brings the ad home nicely.prevnext
Vroom - Dealership Pain
Vroom is certainly going to get some attention for this dramatic action-horror concept for why its system of online and contactless car buying is better.prevnext
Doritos 3D - Our Next Guest Is...
This Doritos 3D ad is a teaser for a big (hopefully funny) character reveal, implied in the "#FlatMatthew" hashtag that's all ready to take over social media on Super Bowl Sunday. Getting Jimmy Kimmel and Mindy Kaling for the big reveal is a good setup for the gag. Hopefully, Matthew doesn't disappoint...prevnext
Doritos 3D - Kite
Doritos deepens the mystery of this #FlatMatthew reveal with this teaser that implies we will actually be getting a Doritos-shaped version of actor Matthew McConaughey as the new spokesperson for the snack chip. This is gonna get weird. Alright, alright, alright...prevnext
Cheetos - Evidence
Cheetos is going really big this year, pulling in an all-star couple for its new Big Game ad campaign. The first teaser stars Ashton Kutcher in a mystery-thriller setup, which reveals that the new Cheetos release will be a mix of the classic crunch stix and cheesy popcorn.prevnext
Cheetos - Advice
The second teaser has Mila Kunis upping the ante on Ashton Kutcher by having her Cheetos teaser also star pop-star Shaggy.prevnext
Budweiser - Bigger Picture
And of course, it wouldn't be Super Bowl Ad season without a Budweiser ad. This year, Budweiser is forgoing a typical ad, for a feel-good rumination on America's tenacity to get through the hardest of times... together. Although this ad can be found online, it seems it will not be broadcast during the Super Bowl. Since it's already racked up over 1.1M views in under 48 hours, the broadcast version may not even be necessary.prev