Super Bowl 2021 Ads Released So Far

Super Bowl LV is about to be a pandemic-era showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and as such, the new wave of Super Bowl 2021 commercials has been rolling in. By now even those who never watch the Super Bowl must've seen Pepsi's ad promoting their Halftime Show, with The Weeknd being the headlining performer; others are harder to spot as ads meant for the big game, but if they do their job halfway right, you've probably noticed a few of them. As always, a handful of celebrities also pop-up in these high-profile ads. Here are the biggest Super Bowl 2021 ads that have been released (so far):

Pepsi - Get Ready: Super Bowl LV Halftime Show This is the one that's been flooding the market for months. It has The Weeknd's smash hit chart-topper "Blinded By The Light", which will no doubt be THE anthem of this year's Halftime Show. The guy in the tollbooth is just too adorable, which really brings the ad home nicely. prevnext

Vroom - Dealership Pain Vroom is certainly going to get some attention for this dramatic action-horror concept for why its system of online and contactless car buying is better. prevnext

Doritos 3D - Our Next Guest Is... This Doritos 3D ad is a teaser for a big (hopefully funny) character reveal, implied in the "#FlatMatthew" hashtag that's all ready to take over social media on Super Bowl Sunday. Getting Jimmy Kimmel and Mindy Kaling for the big reveal is a good setup for the gag. Hopefully, Matthew doesn't disappoint... prevnext

Doritos 3D - Kite Doritos deepens the mystery of this #FlatMatthew reveal with this teaser that implies we will actually be getting a Doritos-shaped version of actor Matthew McConaughey as the new spokesperson for the snack chip. This is gonna get weird. Alright, alright, alright... prevnext

Cheetos - Evidence Cheetos is going really big this year, pulling in an all-star couple for its new Big Game ad campaign. The first teaser stars Ashton Kutcher in a mystery-thriller setup, which reveals that the new Cheetos release will be a mix of the classic crunch stix and cheesy popcorn. prevnext

Cheetos - Advice The second teaser has Mila Kunis upping the ante on Ashton Kutcher by having her Cheetos teaser also star pop-star Shaggy. prevnext