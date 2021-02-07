Robert Downey Jr. Teases His Big Appearance After The Super Bowl

✖

Robert Downey Jr. teased a big appearance tonight after the Super Bowl. It seems as though the former Avenger will be hanging out on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert after the big game is over. This should thrill MCU fans that haven’t been able to get their RDJ fix since Avengers: Endgame exited theaters. In the past, Colbert has had the Iron Man star on the show multiple times. This will probably prove to pull in a lot of eyeballs because people love Robert Downey Jr. and the Super Bowl is being broadcast on CBS, the same network that Colbert’s show runs on. If you’re interested in any of the shenanigans with the former face of the Avengers, things get started at 11:35 pm ET on the network. Check out Downey’s message down below.

Tonight after the Big Game 🏈 come on over to @colbertlateshow where @StephenAtHome and I have some fun...starting at 8:35p PT / 11:35p ET...see you there! pic.twitter.com/dppmXpfcG3 — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) February 7, 2021

Downey wrote, “Tonight after the Big Game come on over to @colbertlateshow where @StephenAtHome and I have some fun...starting at 8:35p PT / 11:35p ET...see you there!”

Way earlier in the pandemic, Colbert used Iron Man as a model for what the response could look like as a gag. He began, “What seems to be the problem? Viruses? Is everyone staying at home? That’s step number one. Don’t go out. It’s not just for yourself, it’s for your loved ones. In the meantime, this is what I’m going to do. Jarvis, fire up the lab. I’ll need you in the workroom. You need robots, tiny little robots. Yes, the artificial intelligence systems that I implanted in those tiny robots may inspire the robots to believe that though they are small, they are superior to mankind. They will likely learn from the viruses how to reproduce at a great rate, exponentially.”

The host also managed to sneak some sly nods to Iron Man’s movie lines in there too. “Eventually, they could take over the world. Then, of course, I’ll build a bigger robot. Are you gonna finish that sandwich? Nobody move, Jarvis!” So, things will probably be really silly for Marvel fans when the show comes on after the big game.

Will you be watching RDJ on Colbert after the Super Bowl? Let us know down in the comments!