Stephen Colbert Releases New Avengers: Endgame Parody of Republican National Convention

Last week during the Democratic National Convention, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert released an Avengers: Endgame parody that saw Democrats facing off against Donald Trump's Thanos. With the Republican National Convention in full swing this week, Colbert is at it again with a new parody sequel featuring Trump as Thanos once again along with his family and some of his closest allies as the "Children of Thanos" and even Thor: Ragnarok villain Hela as well.

In the parody, which you can check out in the video above, Trump along with Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Stephen Miller, Vice President Mike Pence, and Melania Trump (as Hela) all reimagined as Thanos' forces from Endgame, except this time when Thanos (Trump) snaps his fingers Post Office mail boxes turn to ash while Confederate monuments return.

Colbert prefaced the parody during its broadcast with jokes about the themes of each night of the RNC event.

"Just like the Democrats, the GOP has given each night of the convention a different theme," he said. "I believe the four nights are Famine, Pestilence, War, and Death."

Colbert's Avengers: Endgame parody for the RNC isn't the first time that the talk show host has had a bit of fun with Marvel. Not only is there the previously mentioned Endgame parody for the DNC, but back in March Colbert also did an incredibly accurate Tony Stark impression in which he imagined Iron Man stopping the coronavirus pandemic. The impression was so well-done it even got Iron Man himself, Robert Downey Jr.'s attention. The actor posted on Twitter that "we welcome our newest Avenger with open arms. Well, open arms but 6 feet away..."

As for Endgame parodies in general, Colbert's most recent ones are probably not the only ones fans will see on the road to the presidential election in November. That final battle in Endgame is an epic one that has been popular with fans for memes and video parodies since the film was released last year, something that is a credit to the film's digital effects, something that Weta Digital visual effects supervisor Matt Aitken spoke with ComicBook.com about previously -- specifically the challenge of putting it all together.

"We relish the challenge, and we love these opportunities," Aitken said. "But still, this is, as you said, the largest battle that's ever been created in any one of these 22 films. The scope was huge. Also, the weight of expectation from the audience on this movie was off the scale, and so we knew that we just couldn't muck it up."

"We had to honor that level of expectation and really honor the fact that this was the culmination of all these individual storylines," he added. "So, we couldn't mess it up. But like I said, we relish these challenges and it was really, incredibly satisfying work to be engaged with."

