Supergirl: "Deus Lex Machina" Reveals Lex Luthor's Master Plan

When it comes to absolutes in the Arrowverse there's one that remains true no matter where you find yourself in the Multiverse: Lex Luthor is always up to something. Even with the people of Earth-Prime believing Lex to be a hero worthy of praise and accolades -- including a Nobel Prize -- the truth is that he's pursuing his own aims which always boil down to one thing and that's to destroy the Kryptonians. Now, in Sunday's episode of Supergirl "Deus Lex Machina", we get to see Lex's master plan to take down Supergirl and just how long his play to make that happen really has been.

Spoilers for this week's episode of Supergirl, "Deus Lex Machina", below.

Since the creation of Earth-Prime following "Crisis on Infinite Earths" it's been clear that there's no love lost between Lex (Jon Cryer) and Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) despite the new reality presenting the pair as allies with Lex being a high profile "good guy". The episode never really explains why Lex is a hero on Earth-Prime -- our best guess is he somehow tinkered with the Book of Destiny -- but it does explain how he's able to leverage this new perception of him to use his plan to destroy Leviathan to also destroy Supergirl.

As it turns out, Lex has been behind almost every major event on the back half of this season thus far and the key to all of it has been Eve Tessmacher (Andrea Brooks). After Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath) clues Lex into how Eve played him on Earth-38, Lex tracks down Earth-Prime's Eve. It turns out she's been forced to serve as a spy and assassin for Leviathan. She doesn't want to kill and spy for them, but they murdered her father and have threatened her mother Lex makes her a deal. He will do the dirty work if she'll spy on Leviathan for him. Unfortunately for Eve, it eventually turns out that Lex's "kindness" is an elaborate trap that presses her into his service against his well

Until that's revealed, though, having Eve on his side works beautifully. The glitch in the Obsidian Platinum lenses? Lex is responsible for it. The users becoming "zombies" because of that glitch? Lex. Initially, that glitch is part of a grand plan to get onto the Leviathan ship and reverse an immortality code that will destroy them, but when Lex sees Lena and Kara starting to get close again, he shifts his plan.

After killing the Leviathan's top agent, Margo, and blaming her for the "glitch" by making it seem like she was working with an anti-tech terrorist, Lex tells Gemma (Cara Buono) that Supergirl had gotten close to finding the comatose Obsidian victims and before they can carry out Leviathan's plan, they have to kill Supergirl. It makes Supergirl Gemma's next target, playing right into Lex's hand. As he tells his mother, he has Lena on his side, Leviathan will take out their enemies and he will take out Leviathan.

It all sets the stage for what Cryer has previously hinted may see Lex end up with a different more victorious fate in the new season five finale.

"The Supergirl folks have talked to me because we couldn't shoot our last episode," Cryer explained in a recent interview. "We had shot some of the last episode, and they're gonna use some of that footage, but they're writing a whole bunch of new stuff around it. Which is interesting because the way my character was thwarted now doesn't happy anymore. So, I was like, 'Oh, did I not get defeated? Wait a minute, I like this!' Supervillains, we relish our chance to actually not be defeated every now and then."

Supergirl airs Sundays at 9/8c on The CW.

