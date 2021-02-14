Supergirl Star Melissa Benoit Signs Overall Deal With Warner Bros. TV

✖

Supergirl may be ending this year after six seasons, but series star Melissa Benoist's next move will keep her in business with Warner Bros. Television. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Benoist has signed a multiple-year overall television deal with Warner Bros. Television and has also formed her own production company, Three Things Productions. Under the deal, Benoist will develop and produce projects for Warner Bros. Television as well as have the option to star in projects that she also produces. This is Benoist's first overall deal with a studio as a producer.

"I’ve had a wonderfully supportive home at Warner Bros. for the last six years, and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to put on a producer’s hat and continue working with them," Benoist said. "I approach my work as an actor in search of that magic gut feeling you get when you know something is right. I plan on following those instincts as a producer, approaching each story with passion, playfulness, curiosity, a sure-footed step, and like all things worth taking a risk on, a hint of terror. I can’t wait to collaborate with new voices and find stories that hit the heart in that indefinable way."

Benoist's Three Things Productions takes its name from the Mary Oliver poem "Three Things to Remember". Benoist has brought on Sahar Kashi to serve as vice president of development for the company -- Kashi was previously with Anonymous Content where she served as a creative executive on shows including Netflix's 13 Reasons Why and Apple's Home Before Dark. Kashi was previously at Netflix and Fox.

"For the last six years, we have been privileged to collaborate with Melissa Benoist as she entertained and inspired audiences around the world in the signature role of Supergirl. Everyone at Warner Bros. Television is extremely excited to continue our partnership with her as a producer. We look forward to working closely with Melissa and her team to develop new and compelling series that reflect her fearless and indomitable spirit," Warners exec vice president of development Clancy Collins White said.

As for Supergirl, it was announced last fall that The CW Arrowverse series will end after its upcoming sixth season. The final season of Supergirl does not yet have a return date but is expected to debut sometime in 2021.

Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images