Melissa Benoist Releases Statement on Supergirl's Final Season Announcement

Tuesday brought major news for fans of The CW's Supergirl with the announcement that the Arrowverse series will conclude with its upcoming sixth season, set to debut sometime in 2021. The series first launched on CBS where it was canceled after one season, but made the leap to The CW where the Girl of Steel has been an integral part of the Arrowverse ever since. Now, series star Melissa Benoist is opening up about the end of Supergirl, writing that playing the iconic character has had an incredible impact on her own life and that she is forever grateful to have been a part of it.

"To say it has been an honor portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement. Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless," Benoist wrote. "She's had that impact on me, too. She's taught me strength I didn't know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when we're united. What she stands for pushes all of us to be better. She has changed my life for the better, and I’m forever grateful."

She added, "I'm so excited that we get to plan our conclusion to this amazing journey, and I cannot wait for you to see what we have in store. I promise we’re going to make it one helluva final season."

She ended her message with "el mayarah", Kryptonian for "stronger together."

Supergirl will be the second Arrowverse season to end its run after Arrow ended earlier this year after eight seasons. Like Arrow, Supergirl will get to go out with a planned ending via a 20-episode final season which The CW says will begin production later this month. There has been no official statement so far from Berlanti Productions, who oversee not only the Arrowverse shows but a number of other DC projects, including DC Universe/HBO Max shows like Doom Patrol.

Season five of Supergirl starred Melissa Benoist, Chyler Leigh, Katie McGrath, Jesse Rath, Nicole Maines, Azie Tesfai, Andrea Brooks, Julie Gonzalo, Staz Nair and David Harewood, with special guest star Jon Cryer. Based on characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Supergirl is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Robert Rovner, Jessica Queller and Rob Wright.

The sixth and final season of Supergirl will debut on The CW in 2021.