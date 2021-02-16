Superman & Lois Is A Hit On Rotten Tomatoes

✖

A week before the series premieres on The CW, the network's upcoming Superman & Lois series is already sitting pretty on Rotten Tomatoes. Though only eight reviews have been published on the site as of this writing, the series does have a "fresh" rating at 88% positive. With its current score the series is tied with both Supergirl and The Flash as the highest rated shows out of The CW's Arrowverse, sitting just about DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Arrow, and Batwoman. ComicBook.com's own Russ Burlingame gave the pilot episode of the series a perfect 5 out of 5, noting that it "has the feeling of a prestige series, with visibly higher production values than many of The CW's other shows."

The review also reads: "Hoechlin and Tulloch have been great in the roles since they were first introduced, but they step into lead roles with comfort and instantly manage to sell the relationships on camera -- from their kids to locals in Smallville and Lois's father -- that have years of backstory behind them that we will likely never get to see 99% of...The tone of the series is somewhere between Smallville and Man of Steel in a lot of scenes, with superhero action that lives somewhere between the Arrowverse and the DC Films. It's certainly an animal of its own, and it's better for it -- again, very much like Stargirl was last year.

Hoechlin and Tullochwill be joined in the series by Jordan Elsass (“Little Fires Everywhere”) and Alexander Garfin (The Peanuts Movie) as their on-screen sons, Jonathan and Jordan, respectively. Other cast members will include Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang, and Erik Valdez as her Fire Chief husband Kyle Cushing (Erik Valdez, “Graceland”). Dylan Walsh of Nip/Tuck will appear aa Lois’ father, General Samuel Lane looking for Superman to vanquish a villain or save the day at a moment’s notice.

“Whenever you do any of these shows, you want to make them slightly different,” showrunner Todd Helbing said of the series in a TCA panel. “We just approached this as much as we could like a feature — from the aspect ratio to the cinematography to the look to the design of the house and farm. We are competing with shows on cable and streamers…we wanted to be able to do that and offer audiences something of equal quality.”

Superman & Lois will premiere on Tuesday, February 23, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, followed by Superman & Lois: Legacy of Hope, at 9:30 p.m, which rounds out the two hours of primetime programming following the 90-minute premiere.