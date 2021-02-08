Superman & Lois Premiere Encore To Air On TNT

✖

Superman & Lois marks the latest addition to The CW's broad line of DC Comics based shows and the new series will premiere on the network on Tuesday, February 23rd. In a sure sign of their faith in the series though, The CW Network has announced they're teaming up with TNT to air an encore presentation of the premiere episode on Saturday, February 27 at 9:00pm ET/PT. In the afternoon leading up to the encore airing of the episode will be a full blown DC marathon on TNT with featuring Suicide Squad at 1:00pm, Man of Steel at 3:30pm, Justice League (the theatrical cut) at 6:30pm, and then Superman & Lois at 9 PM.

Immediately following the encore of the pilot will come a brand-new special "Superman & Lois: Legacy of Hope," which takes fans behind the scenes with sneak peeks and interviews from the cast of the new series, plus special guests discussing the legacy of the Man of Steel. In the other corner of the WarnerMedia empire, The CW will also team up with TBS on Friday, February 12 at 8:00pm ET for an encore presentation of the sixth episode of TBS's hour-long extreme talent competition series, "Go-Big Show," starring celebrity judges Snoop Dogg, Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles and "The American Nightmare" Cody, and hosted by popular comedian Bert Kreischer.

Set in Smallville, Superman & Lois will see the titular couple (Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch reprising their roles from Supergirl and the various crossover events) deal with some major life changes as they try to navigate professional and family life challenges made all the more complex given that Clark is Superman -- a secret he can't keep from his sons anymore. Set in Smallville, the series will also feature a number of characters from the larger Superman story, including Lana Lang (Emanuelle Chriqui) and Lois's father, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh).

"I could not be more grateful for the opportunity to tell this story," Hoechlin wrote when the series was announced in 2019. "I’ve been blessed with nothing less than the most wonderful people to do it alongside of. I couldn’t ask for a better partner than Elizabeth Tulloch in all of this. I’ve already learned so much from her and I know that won’t stop anytime soon. So thank you Greg Berlanti and everyone else who brought her in as our Lois Lane. All the people behind the scenes care so much about these characters and their lives and the parts to which we’ll be speaking about, it gives me great comfort to know that they’ll steer us in the right direction."

Superman & Lois premieres on February 23rd on The CW.