Superman & Lois Fan Art Gives Jordan Kent Updated Costume

The CW has slowly canceled or ended its Arrowverse lineup of DC Comics live-action series that began with the Stephen Amell-led Arrow. But the network still has a few series outside of that universe, like Gotham Knights and Superman & Lois. Superman & Lois has been a hit for The CW since its pilot episode due to the quality of the series and how they portrayed the Man of Steel. In the series, Clark Kent and Lois Lane have twin teenage sons named Jonathan and Jordan Kent, with one of them taking after their father in the superpower arena. Jordan Kent has slowly gained more abilities as the show progresses and has even gotten a costume to protect his identity. One artist seems to think that the black costume Jordan wears in the newest season may be a little too drab and has created a costume that would fit well in the series. An artist on Instagram who goes by the handle @Clements.Ink created a new concept that shows Jordan in a modern-looking Superman costume.

What is the Next Episode of Superman & Lois About?

"GREGORY SMITH DIRECTS – In the wake of learning that Bruno (Chad Coleman) and Peia (guest star Daya Vaida) are married, Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) works to reignite Lois' (Elizabeth Tulloch) interest in taking Bruno down; elsewhere, Natalie (Tayler Buck) meets Matteo's (guest star Spence Moore II) parents for the first time, with disastrous consequences. Meanwhile, the Kent boys clash when Jordan (Michael Bishop) interferes with Jonathan's (Alex Garfin) training at the Firehouse, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) bonds with General Lane (Dylan Walsh) over their shared fear of dating again, and Sarah (Inde Navarrette) realizes her mom needs a friend. Gregory Smith directed the episode written by Aaron Helbing."

Who is the Main Villain of Superman & Lois Season 3

While the season will also see the arrival of Michael Cudlitz as Lex Luthor, Chad L. Coleman's Bruno Mannheim has thus far been the major antagonist in Season 3, particularly for Lois who is determined to take him down. Coleman has previously teased the scale of Mannheim has a character, noting that he's "not to be messed with" and not a typical villain.

"I have a pretty darn good resume, so to say the least, this is the best role for me that I've ever had," Coleman said previously. "The scale of this guy. Honestly, the scale of this man is incredible. He's not to be messed with. This is gonna be a thrill ride. Love him, hate him, but it's not the typical villain. He's very layered. And you root for this man because he makes a lot of sense and he's done a lot of amazing things to transform South Metropolis and so you just get to take this thrill ride."

Superman & Lois airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. The next episode, "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner", airs May 9th.

