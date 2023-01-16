Superman & Lois Season 3 Trailer Released by The CW

The CW has released a new trailer for the upcoming third season of Superman & Lois and from the looks of things, the stakes have never been higher for Lois and Clark. In the new trailer, which was released online Sunday night, Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) reveals to Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) that she might be pregnant, but what should be a moment of joy doesn't appear to stay joyful for long. The trailer teases that Lois soon disappears — and things don't look great for the Kent family. You can check out the trailer for yourself below.

Bruno Mannheim is the Season 3 Big Bad

It was previously announced that Season 3 would see the arrival of Bruno Mannheim, played by The Walking Dead and The Orville star Chad L. Coleman.

"I have a pretty darn good resume, so to say the least, this is the best role for me that I've ever had," Coleman said previously. "The scale of this guy. Honestly, the scale of this man is incredible. He's not to be messed with. This is gonna be a thrill ride. Love him, hate him, but it's not the typical villain. He's very layered. And you root for this man because he makes a lot of sense and he's done a lot of amazing things to transform South Metropolis and so you just get to take this thrill ride."

What can we expect from the third season of Superman & Lois?

Here's how The CW describes Season 3 of Superman & Lois: "Season three of SUPERMAN & LOIS opens weeks after Superman's blowout defeat of Ally Allston. Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) are now working at the Smallville Gazette together and enjoying small town life. But the Kents' romantic bliss only shines a light on how isolating "the secret" can be, as Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) struggles to balance a new love interest and her friendship with Lois. However, Lois' own work-life balance is put to the test when an undercover assignment reveals a deadly foe that promises to change the Kent family forever. Superman would move heaven and earth for his family, but with a villain this merciless, even that might not be enough."

"Meanwhile, the Kent boys find themselves being pulled in opposite directions as Jordan (Alex Garfin) discovers what a superhero-identity really means and Jonathan (Michael Bishop) searches for purpose beyond the football field. Amid all this upheaval, John Henry (Wolé Parks) is haunted by his doppelgänger's past, leading to dangerous consequences for him and Natalie (Tayler Buck). Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui) and Kyle (Erik Valdez) redefine their family post-separation, while Sarah (Inde Navarrette) explores what the future holds for her and Jordan now that she knows the truth about his powers. Having learned the hard way that no one else can be trusted to work with Superman, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh) reclaims his post at the Department of Defense, only to face his own conflict in working with his grandson, Jordan."

Superman & Lois returns for Season 3 on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 8/7c on The CW.