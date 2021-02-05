Superman & Lois Series Premiere Synopsis Released

✖

The CW has released the official synopsis for the upcoming pilot episode for Superman & Lois, the network's anticipated new Arrowverse show that stars Tyler Hoechlin as Superman and Bitsie Tulloch as Lois Lane. The show will serve as a de facto spinoff/extension of Supergirl, which is headed into its final season this year, and will center on the trials that Superman and Lois face while trying to keep the world safe and also raising a pair of teenage boys. Set in Smallville, the show will also catch up with members of the Superman extended chracter family, including Lana Lang, whose husband and daughter will be characters on the show.

Todd Helbing, the series' showrunner who previously served on The Flash and Smallville, wrote the pilot episode, which was directed by Lee Toland Krieger (who also directed the pilots for Riverdale, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and Deadly Class.

You can read the official synopsis below.

SERIES PREMIERE – In SUPERMAN & LOIS, after years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc on Metropolis, and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human race, the world’s most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin, “Teen Wolf”) and comic books’ most famous journalist, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch, “Grimm”), come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever - dealing with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society.

Complicating the already daunting job of raising two boys, Clark and Lois must also concern themselves with whether or not their sons Jonathan (Jordan Elsass, “Little Fires Everywhere”) and Jordan (Alexander Garfin, “The Peanuts Movie”) could inherit their father’s Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older. Returning to Smallville to handle some Kent family business, Clark and Lois are reacquainted with Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui, “Entourage”), a local loan officer who also happens to be Clark’s first love, and her Fire Chief husband Kyle Cushing (Erik Valdez, “Graceland”). The adults aren’t the only ones rediscovering old friendships in Smallville as the Kent sons are reacquainted with Lana and Kyle’s rebellious daughter, Sarah (Inde Navarrette, “Wander Darkly”).

Of course, there’s never a dull moment in the life of a superhero, especially with Lois’ father, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh, “Nip/Tuck”) looking for Superman to vanquish a villain or save the day at a moment’s notice. Meanwhile, Superman and Lois’ return to idyllic Smallville is set to be upended when both a mysterious stranger (Wolé Parks, “All American”) and impassioned self-made mogul Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner, “Tyrant”) enter their lives.

The episode was directed by Lee Toland Krieger and Todd Helbing wrote the teleplay for the first episode, based on a story by Greg Berlanti and Todd Helbing.

The network also provided an official synopsis for Superman & Lois: Legacy of Hope, a 30-minute special set to air immediately following the premiere and rounding out the two hours of primetime programming following the 90-minute premiere. You can read that here:

LEGACY – The CW takes fans behind the scenes with the brand-new special SUPERMAN & LOIS: LEGACY OF HOPE. The special features sneak peeks and interviews from the cast and executive producers of the new series, plus special guests discussing the legacy of the Man of Steel.

Superman & Lois will premiere on Tuesday, February 23, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, followed by Superman & Lois: Legacy of Hope, at 9:30 p.m.