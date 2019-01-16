‘Supernatural’ 300th Episode EW Covers Feature Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Return

Supernatural is the show that keeps on giving. With hundreds of episodes under its belt, the CW series is preparing to unleash a true milestone. Soon, the show will usher in its 300th episode, and a first-look has gone live featuring the return of Jeffery Dean Morgan.

Yes, you heard right. It’s been years now, but it looks like John Winchester is ready to return to Supernatural at long last.

Recently, Entertainment Weekly did a lengthy piece covering the Supernatural episode, and the magazine will feature the write-up in its next issue. Readers will be able to pick from a variety of cover issues, and one of them puts the spotlight on Morgan.

As you can see above, stars Jared Padalecki (Sam) and Jenson Ackles (Dean) have gotten their own covers along with Misha Collins (Castiel). The fourth cover focuses on the Winchester brood, and it is there fans can find John. The aged father is seen behind his sons, leaving John to get in close with his once-dead wife Mary. The suave family looks like the definition of cool, and Morgan chatted with Entertainment Weekly about his long-awaited comeback.

After being killed off way back in season two, John will make his return in the 300th episode of Supernatural. So far, details about the return are being kept quiet, but it seems the hunter will somehow be involved with the Men of Letters. Producer Andrew Dabb says something screwy happens to reality that opens up the door for John’s return, and fans know things can only get chaotic from there.

“Our guys are put in a position where they essentially can have a wish granted,” Dabb explained. “They’re actually expecting something else, but [John’s return] comes from a place of want by Dean. The need for closure is really what brings John back into their lives.”

The episode’s story will be an intense one for sure, but Morgan says he is excited to see what closure his return can bring.

“The relationships between these three men were so open, so if I was going to come back, it would be nice to have some closure, especially with Sammy,” Morgan admitted.

“This episode gives Sam a chance to forgive,” Padalecki added before Ackles chimed in, “For Dean, the whole episode is a dream that he doesn’t want to wake up from. But he knows he has to.”

While the return will be a welcome one for both fans and the show’s stars, it doesn’t appear like Morgan will be continuing his Supernatural tenure past the 300th episode. The actor’s high-profile work on series like The Walking Dead have kept Morgan busy, but his return to Supernatural marks a full circle for the Winchester family. So, fans will want to keep a close eye on John when he returns… and see how he reacts to the one and only Castiel.

So, what are you looking forward to with this comeback?

Supernatural‘s 300th episode, ‘Lebanon,’ premieres Thursday, February 7 on The CW.