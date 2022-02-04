Supernatural Prequel News has Franchise Fans Worried

Earlier today came official confirmation from The CW that they’ve ordered a pilot for a prequel series to long-running fantasy-drama Supernatural. The show, titled The Winchesters and focusing on the parents of Sam & Dean, will also feature star Jensen Ackles returning to narrate and as executive producer (as you may recall, it caused a bit of a rift between Ackles and co-star Jared Padalecki, which has been resolved). This new series marks the third attempt to develop a spinoff for Supernatural though and some fans are already worried, many assuming that it will change the established canon, or just be no good.

“After Supernatural wrapped its 15th season, we knew it wasn’t over. Because like we say in the show, ‘nothing ever really ends, does it?’” Ackles previously said in a statement. “When Danneel and I formed Chaos Machine Productions, we knew the first story we wanted to tell was the story of John and Mary Winchester, or rather the Supernatural origin story. I always felt like my character, Dean, would have wanted to know more about his parents’ relationship and how it came to be. So I love the thought of having him take us on this journey.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Supernatural alum Robbie Thompson is set write and direct the series, working in tandem with Ackles and his newly formed production company, Chaos Machine.

Do you agree with all the fans worried below or do you think The Winchesters could be a worthy successor? Sound off in the comments below and let us know!

yeah no sorry

>supernatural news<

its for a prequel yeah no sorry — Willow Creative (@WillowCreativ) February 4, 2022

I don’t understand

https://twitter.com/alyssa_hamlet/status/1489363441676472320

Doesn’t need to happen

I love Supernatural but a prequel series for John and Mary doesn't need to happen at all — Endseeker (@EndseekerZ) February 3, 2022

Looks so boring

The prequel of Supernatural looks so boring. I will watch the first episode tho, but it doesn't look interesting to me yet — Aldi ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@madlyrk) February 3, 2022

But how

can someone ask Jensen at a con how he’s going to do this prequel without completely changing the history of Supernatural? It seems impossible. — Kim (@kim_rey) February 4, 2022

It better be freaking groundbreaking

I'll tune in for the 1st episode of the Supernatural prequel just to give Jensen & Robbie the benefit of the doubt & out of curiosity to see how "forced together" John & Mary is twisted into an "epic love story". One episode. First impression. It better be freaking groundbreaking — Alyssa Hamlet (@alyssa_hamlet) February 4, 2022

I can’t be interested

The reason I loved Supernatural is because it wasn't a romance story. It was love, not romance. Family, not romance. Then, you have the prequel & the plot is a freaking romance (a imposed romance). I can't be interested in that, please. — Rei🔞 |proship| JIN GUANGYAO APOLOGIST (@Rei_Deschain) February 4, 2022

This is Wayward Sisters disrespect

Supernatural holds a special place in my heart but we seriously don’t need a prequel based on two of the most annoying characters where we canonically know nothing special about their relationship is gonna warrant a spin-off. This is Wayward Sisters disrespect😔 — Sierra🪐 KS-159 (@When_Are_We) February 4, 2022

So weird

https://twitter.com/lenawtflol/status/1489403527281537027

Gonna be so bad