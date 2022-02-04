Supernatural Prequel News has Franchise Fans Worried

Earlier today came official confirmation from The CW that they’ve ordered a pilot for a prequel series to long-running fantasy-drama Supernatural. The show, titled The Winchesters and focusing on the parents of Sam & Dean, will also feature star Jensen Ackles returning to narrate and as executive producer (as you may recall, it caused a bit of a rift between Ackles and co-star Jared Padalecki, which has been resolved). This new series marks the third attempt to develop a spinoff for Supernatural though and some fans are already worried, many assuming that it will change the established canon, or just be no good.
“After Supernatural wrapped its 15th season, we knew it wasn’t over. Because like we say in the show, ‘nothing ever really ends, does it?’” Ackles previously said in a statement. “When Danneel and I formed Chaos Machine Productions, we knew the first story we wanted to tell was the story of John and Mary Winchester, or rather the Supernatural origin story. I always felt like my character, Dean, would have wanted to know more about his parents’ relationship and how it came to be. So I love the thought of having him take us on this journey.”
Supernatural alum Robbie Thompson is set write and direct the series, working in tandem with Ackles and his newly formed production company, Chaos Machine.
