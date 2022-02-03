Supernatural Prequel Gets Pilot Order at The CW

Supernatural came to its end last year, but the franchise lives on with fans online. Dean and Sam Winchester may be doing their own thing away from the limelight, but the same cannot be said for their parents. After all, The CW is courting a Supernatural spin-off about the Winchesters, and a report suggests a pilot episode has been ordered.

The update comes from TV Line as the trade shared plenty of info about The CW. It was there fans learned the network is pursuing Gotham Knights and a spin-off of Walker. And of course, Supernatural will do the same with its own prequel titled The Winchesters.

TV Line did not have much to share on this prequel series aside from it having just reached the pilot stage. No casting has been announced for the series as of yet, but fans do know Jensen Ackles is overseeing the project. The actor, who played Dean on Supernatural for years, is executive producing the spin-off with wife Danneel Ackles. Jensen will also reprise his character Dean to narrate the prequel which focuses on John and Mary Winchester’s relationship.

Currently, the spin-off has tapped Supernatural alum Robbie Thompson to write and direct the series. He will work with the Jensens who are producing The Winchesters through their production company Chaos Machine.

“When Danneel and I formed Chaos Machine Productions, we knew the first story we wanted to tell was the story of John and Mary Winchester, or rather the Supernatural origin story. I always felt like my character, Dean, would have wanted to know more about his parents’ relationship and how it came to be. So I love the thought of having him take us on this journey,” Jensen shared with Deadline in a statement once The Winchesters was announced.

At this time, there is no word on whether Jensen’s Supernatural co-star Jared Padalecki will take part in the prequel. The star is currently heading Walker at The CW which earned a season two order.

