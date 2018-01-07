‘Supernatural’ Spinoff Adds Yadira Guevara-Prip As Series Regular

It looks like another Wayward Sister will be joining Supernatural‘s upcoming season.

Entertainment Weekly recently revealed that Yadira Guevara-Prip (Mad Dogs) has been cast as Kaia Nieves in the show’s thirteenth season. Guevara-Prip will appear in a recurring role, with the plan to be a regular on the series’ Wayward Sisters spinoff, should it be picked up to series.

The character description for Kaia Nieves can be found below.

“She lost her family at a young age. By the time she reached adulthood, she was on her own, completely disconnected from her roots, as she tried to understand a burgeoning gift: In her dreams, Kaia walks between worlds — a rare and terrifying power she experiences only as a curse… a power she doesn’t understand and can’t yet control. Flinty, sarcastic, and profoundly haunted, Kaia is nevertheless strong and willful as hell — she’s had to be to survive this long on her own.”

Joining Kaia in the Wayward Sisters spinoff are Sheriffs Jody Mills (Kim Rhodes) and Donna Hanscum (Briana Buckmaster), and foster daughters Claire Novak (Kathryn Newton), Alex Jones (Katherine Ramdeen), and Patience Turner (Clark Backo). Patience’s grandmother, Missouri Moseley (Loretta Devine), will be making a return appearance in Supernatural‘s new season, with the potential to appear in Wayward Sisters.

The Wayward Sisters spinoff was first announced in June of this year, and sparked a rather passionate response from Supernatural‘s fan-base. While it’s unknown if the backdoor pilot will get picked up to series, Supernatural showrunner Andrew Dabb has faith in its success.

Supernatural season 13 premieres on Thursday, October 12th @ 8/7c on The CW.