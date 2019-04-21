‘Supernatural’ Season 14 Finale Photos Released

Supernatural is gearing up for its final ride, and now we have our first look at what will set it in motion. The CW has released a huge batch of photos for “Moriah”, the show’s season fourteen finale.

Admittedly, the photos don’t provide a whole lot of context as to what’s going on in the episode, as they largely show Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles), Castiel (Misha Collins), and Jack (Alexander Calvert) standing around a park and inside a building. Still, they set a pretty ominous mood for the season finale, especially since the upcoming Season 15 will be the show’s last.

“This was a community decision. The network and the studio did not say, ‘hey, guys, get out of here, you’re done,’” Padelecki explained during a recent convention appearance. “It wasn’t an easy decision,” Ackles added. “It was months and months, if not years, of discussion between he and I, between the rest of the cast, between the crew, between our writers, between our producers, between the studio, between the network. Nobody wanted to see this show fizzle out. I think that it was everyone wanting to do the biggest service to the show that we could by going out strong. It just seemed like the writing was kind of on the wall as to when that was happening. Everybody kind of felt that it was coming soon, and so it was just taking that leap of faith of going like, ‘Well guys, let’s get out the paint and paint that finish line because what we’ve accomplished is unlike any other.’”

hi

You can check out the synopsis for “Moriah” below!

“ALL HELL BREAKS LOOSE ON A SHOCKING SEASON FINALE – Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Castiel (Misha Collins) are thrown into an epic battle. Meanwhile, Jack (Alexander Calvert) becomes disenchanted with all the lies, and an old friend from the past shows up.

Phil Sgriccia directed the episode written by Andrew Dabb.”

Supernatural airs Thursdays at 8/7c on The CW.

