Supernatural Star Jensen Ackles Confirms The Winchesters Cancellation, Thanks Fans For Support

Late Friday, fans of The CW's The Winchesters got some unwelcome news when it was reported that the Supernatural prequel spinoff series had failed to find a new home with another network or streamer following its cancellation last month after just one season. Many fans, however, were still hopeful the series had a chance, but on Saturday, Supernatural star and series executive producer Jensen Ackles took to social media to confirm the news as well as thank fans for their support.

On Saturday, Ackles took to Twitter thanking fans for supporting The Winchesters. Ackles also noted that timing for the series may have played a role in its cancellation and failure to find a new place to land, citing The CW's shift — it was acquired by Nexstar last fall — and the ongoing WGA strike.

To all of you who watched, followed, and supported this story, THANK YOU. And to all those who brought this show to life…I couldn’t be more proud of what we all did together. But as they say…timing is everything. With a massive Network shift coupled with an industry… pic.twitter.com/qqDD9WC0KA — Jensen Ackles (@JensenAckles) June 3, 2023

"To all of you who watched, followed, and supported this story, THANK YOU. And to all those who brought this story to life… I couldn't be more proud of what we did together," Ackles wrote. "But as they say… timing is everything. With a massive Network shift coupled with an industry strike… welp… that's some unfortunate timing. Sleep well dear @WinchestersOnCW … until we meet again. Somewhere down the road."

Shortly after The CW announced that The Winchesters would not be returning for a second season, it was reported that Warner Bros. Television had been exploring options for a potential new home for the series. Ackles also explained at the time that there was a five-season plan for The Winchesters, one that he was hopeful that they would get to execute.

"We were talking not only about story and where we wanted to take our cast, we were talking about who we were going to bring back from the mothership," Ackles said. "We were putting together a lot of tricks to keep up our sleeves and keep it exciting, not just for the new fans, but for the returning fans as well."

He continued, "Hopefully we get to execute that," he said. "I just think that there's a way to keep this alive and it would be a shame to let that go."

Jensen had also teased that the continuation of The Winchesters would eventually culminate in a possible Supernatural return. Supernatural was one of The CW's most popular series, lasting for 15 seasons, having started on The WB in 2005 before that network became The CW in 2006.

"And then we don't know what it would look like beyond that, but there was certainly a way of tying this into a possible return of Supernatural down the line, which Robbie [Thompson] and I had talked about. It's something that Jared [Padalecki] and I have talked about, what that might look like," he said.

What is The Winchesters about?

Set in the 1970's, The Winchesters chronicles how John (Drake Rodger) and Mary (Meg Donnelly) met, fell in love, and fought monsters together while in search for their missing fathers. The series also stars Bianca Kajlich as Millie Winchester, Demetria McKinney as Ada Monroe, Nida Khurshid as Latika Desai, and Jojo Fleites as Carlos Cervantez. Supernatural star Jensen Ackles executive produced the series and serves as its narrator.

