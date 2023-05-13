The Winchesters: Cancelled Supernatural Spinoff Has Five Season Plan

The CW has been rolling out their programming updates this week and it has included some major changes, including a handful of cancellations. Among the series cancelled by the network this week was Supernatural spinoff, The Winchesters. The prequel spinoff, which followed the love story between John Winchester (Drake Rodger) and Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly) that would ultimately lead to their sons' adventures in Supernatural, was cancelled after just one season on the network. The series is already being shopped to other networks, but according to executive producer and narrator Jensen Ackles, the series also has multiple seasons planned.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Ackles explained that not only are there already ideas and have already been discussions about what second season of The Winchesters might include, that there is a five-season plan for the series, much like what Supernatural creator Eric Kripke had at the beginning of that show.

"We were talking not only about story and where we wanted to take our cast, we were talking about who we were going to bring back from the mothership," Ackles said. "We were putting together a lot of tricks to keep up our sleeves and keep it exciting, not just for the new fans, but for the returning fans as well."

And speaking about the five-season plan, Ackles said he's hopeful it will still get to come to life.

"Hopefully we get to execute that," he said. "I just think that there's a way to keep this alive and it would be a shame to let that go."

He also teased that there were discussions of how to, eventually, tie The Winchesters to a possible Supernatural return as well.

"And then we don't know what it would look like beyond that, but there was certainly a way of tying this into a possible return of Supernatural down the line, which Robbie [Thompson] and I had talked about. It's something that Jared [Padalecki] and I have talked about, what that might look like.

What is The Winchesters about?

Set in the 1970's, The Winchesters chronicles how John (Drake Rodger) and Mary (Meg Donnelly) met, fell in love, and fought monsters together while in search for their missing fathers. The series also stars Bianca Kajlich as Millie Winchester, Demetria McKinney as Ada Monroe, Nida Khurshid as Latika Desai, and Jojo Fleites as Carlos Cervantez. Supernatural star Jensen Ackles executive produced the series and serves as its narrator.

"I think on this project alone, not only was it a huge step for me career-wise, because I've never done something like this before, but also in life, because it was my first time living alone in New Orleans and kind of meeting new people in that way," Donnelly told ComicBook.com in an interview shortly after the Season 1 finale. "And I feel like I just learned so much about myself during filming, and I'm so grateful for that. The Winchesters will always have a special place in my heart just because I feel like it was such a huge learning curve in my whole life. So, I'm really grateful for that. And with the fans, man, I really hope that people just enjoyed watching the show. I mean, we put our blood, sweat and tears into it literally, because there's a lot of fight scenes, which is so much fun. And I just hope that even the Supernatural fans, it was just really cool. It's been a while since Supernatural has aired and it was just kind of comforting for them and definitely heartbreaking in some ways because I know there's so much foreshadowing and so much context. But I hope that it kind of healed their inner child, their inner Supernatural fans. And also, that you can lose your own destiny. And even with all the cards that are stacked against you."

