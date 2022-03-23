Supernatural Star Says WB “Probably” Paid $1 Million in Overtime Due to Goofing Off on Set

Over Supernatural‘s 15 season run, there’s no doubt that Warner Bros. Television paid a significant amount of money on the general production of the series. That’s 15 seasons of salaries and other production costs that no doubt added up. But according to series star Misha Collins, at least a million dollars of what the studio paid during the fan-favorite series’ run can be attributed to overtime thanks to goofing off on set by the show’s stars. During a recent appearance on Michael Rosenbaum’s podcast, Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum, Collins talked about his relationship with series stars Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki, particularly how the two would playfully mess with him on set — and how that contributed to the overtime issue.

“It was maddening at times, but it was also, I think, demonstrative of the fact that we had a lot of fun on set. Like, I think it is probably north of a million dollars in overtime that Warner Brothers had to pay for because of us walking around on set over the years, without hyperbole.”

That sort of on-set has also translated to real-life friendships among the cast. Collins explained that while there are subsets of fans who think that the stars dislike one another or don’t get alone, the truth is that they do get along and are friends who care very much for one another even now that Supernatural has come to an end.

“One of the interesting things about the Supernatural fandom is that there are all of these factions, like there are people who consider themselves Sam fans and Dean fans and Jared fans and Misha fans and a lot of times they butt heads. There are small but vocal minorities of the fandom that, like the Jared fans who hate the Misha fans or hate that I came on the show at all, but I think that there are a small, but vocal groups that think that we actors don’t get along or that there’s some feud going on between me and Jared or Jared and Jensen or whatever and the fact of the matter is we get along great,” Collins said. “And when we hang up or end phone calls with one another, we always say ‘love you brother, can’t wait to see you.’ I mean, we like really love and care for each other.”

Even series stars Padalecki and Ackles have said something similar about the real friendships forged with the cast. Last year, when it was announced that a Supernatural prequel series, The Winchesters, was in development at The CW with Ackles returning as Dean Winchester to narrate the series, there was a brief bit of upset between the two stars. However, Padalecki let fans know on Twitter that, after talking to Ackles, things were all good and that “Bumps don’t stop us. Once brothers, always brothers.”

What do you think about Collins’ estimate of how much Warner Bros. spent on overtime due to goofing off on set? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.