Supernatural Prequel ‘The Winchesters’ Casts Lead Roles

Supernatural may be over now, but its fandom is living on thanks to an upcoming prequel. In the past, the hit TV series tried and failed to bring forward spin-offs, but The CW is trying again to resurrect the Winchester family’s charms. After all, a prequel focusing on John and Mary Winchester has been given the go-ahead, and The Winchesters has found its lead actors.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Meg Donnelly has been cast as young Mary Winchester while Drake Rodger will oversee John. These stars will join Jensen Ackles who played Dean Winchester in the original series as the star is narrating the prequel.

If you are not familiar with The Winchesters, the prequel will be told from Dean’s point of view as he goes over his parents’ lives and complicated romance. The untold romance will follow John and Mary before they met and explain how they came together and eventually sacrificed everything to save the world.

The CW has released brief character descriptions for The Winchesters leads with Mary being described as a 19-year-old fighting against all odds. The heroine has “been fighting the forces of darkness for most of her life. After losing someone close to her, she considers quitting the family business – until her father’s disappearance and the arrival of newcomer John Winchester forces her to lead a new team.”

And as for John, the show will follow him after he returns home from Vietnam. “Selfless and clear-headed, he finds a new mission back home, where traces of his father’s past lead him to a secret organization and a whole new war as a hunter,” the blurb reads.

At this point, there is no set release window for The Winchesters, but The CW has okayed production on a tentative episode order. So if you have missed Supernatural and its wild family business, this much-anticipated prequel might just satisfy your craving!

What do you think about this casting update? Will you be tuning into Supernatual‘s prequel once it goes live? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.