SWAT Season 6 Now Streaming on Netflix After Cancellation Drama

There has been a lot of drama surrounding the cancelation of CBS' hit series SWAT, and fan backlash forced the network to bring the series back for a seventh and final season. SWAT star Shemar Moore voiced his disappointment with the cancellation in a statement released on his social media accounts, even calling it a mistake. Since the network decided to bring SWAT for one more season, the latest season has made its way on to Netflix, and earlier today, SWAT Season 6 made its way onto the streaming service for fans to enjoy.

Shemar Moore on SWAT's Temporary Cancelation

"I've got sunglasses on because I'm a little bit sad," Moore revealed. "We got canceled, SWAT. SWAT got canceled. It makes no sense...We've done nothing wrong. We did everything that was asked for... But to abruptly get told that you're canceled when you led us to believe last week and the week before that we would have some semblance of a season 7 to at least say goodbye, if not continue, and to abruptly be told you're done."

"They said we're canceled, but guess what? I don't think we're done. CBS is either gonna wake up and realize they made a mistake. Sony is going to do their math and realize that this is not the right move. I hope we can have a kumbaya and come back together and continue this show because it's a good time for families across the world. If it is the end, life will go on, I'm not worried about me." the SWAT star added.

Will there be a S.W.A.T. Season 7?

After canceling SWAT, CBS swiftly reversed course, primarily due to the series' large fan base speaking out against the cancellation. SWAT will be returning for a seventh and final season that will feature 13 episodes.

"We have listened to our viewers and their outpouring of passion for S.W.A.T. and we have reached an agreement to renew it for a final season of 13 episodes to air during the 2023-2024 broadcast year," CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach and Sony Pictures Television Studios president Katherine Pope said. "S.W.A.T. has aired for six seasons on CBS and garnered a devoted following. We are pleased that we found a way to bring it back and give closure to the show's storylines and characters, which audiences deserve. Once again, we appreciate the talents and efforts of the cast, writers, producers and crew and everyone who has contributed to the success of S.W.A.T. We look forward to its return next season."

