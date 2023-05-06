SWAT Star Shemar Moore Reacts to Sudden Cancellation, "It Makes No Sense"

Last night came the surprising news that SWAT, the hit action-drama on CBS, had been cancelled after six seasons. Unlike other shows that have been given the axe because of low viewership, SWAT has managed to stay consistent and even grow its audience. News that the series had been cancelled however came just minutes after the series concluded its season six finale. Now just a few hours removed from the show ending and its cancellation being announced, series star Shemar Moore has some thoughts, which he shared on social media. Speaking in a video on Instagram, Moore asked fans to "make some noise" to see if the series could get un-cancelled.

"I've got sunglasses on because I'm a little bit sad," Moore revealed. "We got canceled, SWAT. SWAT got canceled. It makes no sense...We've done nothing wrong. We did everything that was asked for... But to abruptly get told that you're canceled when you led us to believe last week and the week before that we would have some semblance of a season 7 to at least say goodbye, if not continue, and to abruptly be told you're done."

He continued, "They said we're canceled, but guess what? I don't think we're done. CBS is either gonna wake up and realize they made a mistake. Sony is going to do their math and realize that this is not the right move. I hope we can have a kumbaya and come back together and continue this show because it's a good time for families across the world. If it is the end, life will go on, I'm not worried about me.

Moore went on to note that he feels for the crew that worked on the series, citing the many positions that go into making a series of SWAT's size. "There's so many people involved and the world took us in and embraced us, and the ratings have only been getting better and better and better...I understand it's not personal – it's business – but I still have faith that SWAT will live to see another day. So I'm asking my homies, my fans and my baby girls, and the rest of the world who follow me or follow the show, follow the cast, my brothers and my sisters: Make some f--king noise. And let them know that canceling SWAT is a f--king mistake."

A cancelled TV series getting saved after ending is far more common now than it used to be. Even just this week, Fox was quick to cancel the long-running series 911 but not before ABC could pick up the show's seventh season. The potential for SWAT to have the same thing happen seems likely.

SWAT also starred Stephanie Sigman as Jessica Cortez, Alex Russell as Jim Street, Lina Escoas Christina Alonso, Kenny Johnson as Dominique Luca, Jay Harrington as David Kay, and Patrick St. Esprit as Robert Hicks.