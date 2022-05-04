✖

Netflix has renewed one of its hit original series for Season 3: Sweet Magnolias. The announcement of Sweet Magnolias Season 3 comes with confirmation that stars JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliot and Heather Headley will all be returning – as will showrunner and executive producer Sheryl J. Anderson. Fans of the show will be thrilled to get this renewal notice, as Sweet Magnolias Season 2 left several big cliffhangers on the table.

(MILD SPOILERS!)

At the end of Sweet Magnolias Season 2, Ronnie and Dana Sue found their way back to one another, but the looming threat of the mysterious Kathy was still there. Death came for Miss Frances, leaving the three girls in mourning. Ryan (Michael Shenefelt) also proposed to Helen – even though she is with Erik Dion Johnstone). Showrunner Sheryl J. Anderson talked about where Season 2 left things:

"Having taken this journey together across season 2, we're at a moment where Helen and Erik are starting to find a balance between all the issues that both of them are dealing with," Anderson told EW. "We have all experienced in our own lives meeting somebody amazing, but it's not the best time because you have a lot of other things going on. One of the things we wanted to highlight some is ... a true partnership. We thought it was a great opportunity to show what being with a thoughtful, considerate partner with their own baggage and issues might look like.

We wanted somebody to come and shake up that balance, and Ryan's the perfect one to do that. I hope to heave a season 3 to be able to figure that out. I know what she's going to say, but I wouldn't guess that timeline. If we're fortunate enough to have a season 3, that will be one of the chief topics at the beginning of the writers room."

Anderson also teased how Sweet Magnolias Season 3 will disrupt the status quo a lot of fans have gotten comfortable with:

"One of the reasons that we didn't bring a lot of new people into season 2 was [because] we have such an amazing ensemble. In looking at how to end season 2, and in the hopes of getting a season 3, we thought, 'wouldn't it be fun if it looks like everybody knows exactly what they have to grapple with going forward, then out of nowhere, here comes this meteor.' We wanted to indicate that if we come back, not everything is under control."

Sweet Magnolias follows "three South Carolina women, best friends Maddie (Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott) and Helen (Heather Headley) since childhood, as they shepherd each other through the complexities of romance, career, and family."

Sweet Magnolias streams on Netflix.