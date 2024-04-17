Sweet Tooth Season 3 Teaser Trailer and Premiere Date Revealed by Netflix

Sweet Tooth season 3 is headed to The Last Frontier. Netflix announced on Wednesday that the third and final season of the fantasy series based on DC's Vertigo comic by Jeff Lemire will premiere Thursday, June 6, almost three years to the day since we met hybrid deer-boy Gus (Christian Convery) at the end of the world. Season 3 will consist of 8 episodes, with Kelly Marie Tran (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) joining the cast as Rosie, daughter of Mrs. Zhang (Rosalind Chao).

The streamer also released the first teaser, which you can watch below, and plot details teasing the Arctic adventure bringing Gus and friends to Alaska.

According to the official description, Sweet Tooth's final season picks up where season 2 left off. Having defeated General Abbot in the battle at Pubba's Cabin, Gus, Jepperd (Nonso Anozie), Becky (Stefania LaVie Owen), and Wendy (Naledi Murray) embark on a journey to Alaska in search of Gus's mother, Birdie (Amy Seimetz), who has been working to uncover the mysterious origins of the deadly Sick.

Along the way, they are joined by Dr. Singh (Adeel Akhtar), who may have his own dangerous beliefs about Gus and his role in reversing the virus. Meanwhile, a new threat emerges in the form of Helen Zhang, her daughter Rosie (Tran), and the ferocious Wolf Boys, who seek to restart human birth and view Gus as the solution to their plans. As they navigate through perilous terrain, Gus and his group of friends find refuge at the Outpost in Alaska, where they meet a new ensemble of characters including Siana (Cara Gee) and her hybrid daughter Nuka (Ayazhan Dalabayeva). With the clock to find answers running out, alliances are tested and destinies intertwine, all leading to a thrilling climax that will determine the fate of humanity and hybrids.

"In a lot of ways, it's exactly the story that I imagined we would tell and in a lot of ways it takes on its own life," showrunner Jim Mickle told Netflix's Tudum. "At the beginning, I think you set out to tell these landmark pieces of Gus' story and the big pieces of the comic book, but the beauty of long-form storytelling and Gus' journey over 24 episodes is the characters themselves tell you what they want to be. The crew and cast bring so much depth and point of view to who the characters are and where they've come from and where they're going."

Convery added that "season 3 is darker than season 2," coinciding with Gus growing and maturing with the series.

"In season 3, everybody is dealing with some kind of wound or emotional loss, whether that was somebody in their life or a part of themselves," Mickle explained. "Everybody is looking inward and looking to move on and ultimately learning that life doesn't stop. You have to keep putting one foot in front of another."

Team Downey's Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey and Amanda Burrell serve as executive producers on the series with Mickle and Linda Moran. Sweet Tooth season 3 is streaming June 6 on Netflix.