Sweet Tooth Renewed for Third and Final Season at Netflix

Sweet Tooth, the Emmy Award-winning series based on Jeff Lemire's acclaimed comics, has been renewed for a third and final season at Netflix. The series is bringing in some new characters for the third season, and upgrading some previous recurring guests to series regular status, all of which was announced along with the renewal. The bittersweet renewal news comes on the heels of season 2's premiere last month, which drew an impressive 48.3 million hours viewed in its first four days of release. The season has already been filmed, meaning that it won't be impacted by the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike.

Warner Bros. Television produced the series, which hails from showrunner Jim Mickle and Robert Downey, Jr.'s Team Downey. Downey and his wife/production partner Susan Downey serve as executive producers, along with Amanda Burrell and Linda Moran.

"I love the Arctic story," Mickle recently told ComicBook.com's Spencery Perry when asked about how the series might end. "In the comic book I love that, and John Carpenter's The Thing is my favorite movie and I love stories that take place there, so I would absolutely love to do that. I love when the comic opens and suddenly you're on the ship with those guys. I love that kind of stuff. I love where the comic book goes, and the beauty is that we can use the backbones of those things and the big story points of those things, and obviously there's some mythology we have created that does jive with that, and that's the beauty of mixing all that stuff together."

"The ticking clock of, 'Can they achieve their goal before it's too late?' is ratcheted up," Susan Downey told Tudum.

Burrell added, "It just keeps amping up. It feels like a culmination emotionally and you get to see all of these characters together and their philosophies really at odds. Tension is high."

New series regulars joining the cast for Season 3 include Rosalind Chao (Zhang) and Amy Seimetz (Birdie), who have been promoted from recurring; and newcomers Cara Gee (Siana) and Ayazhan Dalabayeva (Nuka).

Here's the series' official synopsis:

Ten years ago "The Great Crumble" wreaked havoc on the world and led to the mysterious emergence of hybrids — babies born part human, part animal. Unsure if hybrids are the cause or result of the virus, many humans fear and hunt them. After a decade of living safely in his secluded forest home, a sheltered hybrid deer-boy named Gus (Christian Convery) unexpectedly befriends a wandering loner named Jepperd (Nonso Anozie). Together they set out on an extraordinary adventure across what's left of America in search of answers— about Gus' origins, Jepperd's past, and the true meaning of home. But their story is full of unexpected allies and enemies, and Gus quickly learns the lush, dangerous world outside the forest is more complex than he ever could have imagined. Based on the DC comic book series by Jeff Lemire, SWEET TOOTH is executive produced by Jim Mickle, Beth Schwartz, Susan Downey, Robert Downey, Jr., Amanda Burrell, and Linda Moran. Sweet Tooth is produced by Warner Bros. Television.