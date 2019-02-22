SYFY Reaffirms Its Commitment to ‘Wynonna Earp’ Amid Cancellation Fears

SYFY, who air Wynonna Earp in the United States, issued a statement this morning saying that they remain committed to the show’s planned fourth season, in spite of cryptic tweets from the cast and crew sending fans into a panic last night.

The network does not produce Wynonna Earp — that is IDW Entertainment, whose publishing division is the current home to Beau Smith’s long-running, creator-owned comic on which the show is based — which has fans assuming that whatever is going on is on IDW’s end.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“SYFY ordered Season 4 of Wynonna Earp from IDW and is completely committed to the series,” SYFY told ComicBook.com in a brief statement. “This has not changed.”

That same statement is making the rounds to the various industry and fan sites that reached out to SYFY over the last day or so wondering what was going on.

At this point, the nature of whatever is going on is not clear. The furor was touched off by a since-deleted tweet from showrunner Emily Andras, who suggested that the fans might have to fight for the show. Later, she updated the tweet to, “don’t f–k with my family.”

The fandom, which managed to get Wynonna Earp named as People’s Choice Awards winner for best sci-fi/fantasy series of last year, has responded by descending on social media and tagging SYFY (the show’s network) and IDW Publishing (the publisher of the comics) in thousands of tweets supporting the show and vowing to #FightForWynonna.

IDW’s publishing side tends to work independently of the film and TV side, but they will likely continue to be targeted by tweets anyway since the production side does not have an active social media presence.

Lead actress Melanie Scrofano, asked what was going on, admitted that she did not know, but that the show was not currently in production, which she had expected it to be by this point. Obviously, since IDW is in charge of the production schedule, any issues on their end could lead to such a delay.

Wynonna Earp follows a hard-drinking, gun-toting descendent of gunslinger Wyatt Earp. As the first born, Wynonna is cursed with hunting the demons and other supernatural creatures that emerge in her small town, before they escape and bring wrath upon the world.

In addition to Scrofano, the cast of Wynonna Earp includes Tim Rozon, Dominique Provost-Chalkley, Katherine Barrell, Shamier Anderson, Varun Saranga, and Chantel Riley.

The series’ fandom is one of the most active on social media, arranging fan conventions around the show and raising money for LGBT charities. At the end of last year, “#WayHaught” — the pairing of Waverly Earp and Officer Nicole Haught — was one of Tumblr’s top ships of the year.

ComicBook.com will keep Earpers updated as this story unfolds.