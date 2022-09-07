Sylvester Stallone's Tulsa King Teaser Trailer Released By Paramount+

Paramount+ has released the first trailer for Tulsa King, the latest series from Yellowstone executive producer Taylor Sheridan. The series, which stars Sylvester Stallone has not yet arrived on Paramount+, but Stallone is already confident the show will be back for a second season, saying as much during a recent wrap party for the show. In the trailer, his character reveals that soon, he will "own this city," so maybe Sly was just keeping pace with the character's confidence. Either way, the series looks to be a bloody and suspense-driven series with plenty of laughs thrown in.

Yellowstone creator Sheridan has been delivering huge hits for Paramount+, including the Jeremy Renner-starring Mayor of Kingstown and Yellowstone prequel 1883. Tulsa King marks Stallone's prestige TV debut after years of splitting his time between blockbuster movies, studio management, and the occasional foray into reality TV.

You can see the trailer below.

"I never worked so hard in my life and had so much fun." Stallone told the cast and crew during the wrap party. "You guys are pros, I'm proud to be here, and I think what we came up with was something extraordinary and life-changing for me."

Stallone has been heavily-praised for his involvement on the show thus far, with executive producer David Glasser calling him "an incredible collaborator" who always "takes it up one more notch that you didn't think was possible."

Here's the official synopsis for Tulsa King from Paramount+:

"Tulsa King follows New York mafia capo Dwight 'The General' Manfredi, played by Sylvester Stallone. Just as he's released from prison after 25 years, Dwight is unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a "crew" from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet."

"Max Casella (The Tender Bar) will play Armand Truisi, an ambitious criminal operating under the patronage of the Invernizzi family. Domenick Lombardozzi (Billions) will play Charles "Chickie" Invernizzi, the underboss and de facto head of the Invernizzi crime family. Vincent Piazza (Boardwalk Empire) will play Vince Antonacci, Chickie's henchman. Jay Will (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) will play Tyson, a quick-witted and eagle-eyed college graduate who acts tougher than he actually is and longs for a life far from his roots."

Tulsa King will make its debut on Paramount+ on November 13th.