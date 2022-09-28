Taika Waititi's Time Bandits Casts Friends Star Lisa Kudrow in Lead Role

Taika Waititi's Time Bandits has cast Lisa Kudrow in the lead role. Deadline reports that the Friends star is aboard the project. Over at Apple TV, the Thor director is tasked with adapting Terry Gilliam's acclaimed movie into a series. Kudrow joins Kat-El Tuck, Charlyne Yi, Roger Jean Nsengiumva, Tadhg Murphy, Kiera Thompson, Rachel House, and Rune Temte in the series. Apple announced that the series was beginning production in 2019. So, it's been a long road to this point but things are picking up steam for the Time Bandits fans out there. For the first two episodes, Waititi will be behind the camera, before the focus shifts to someone else in the big chair for the remaining eight episodes. Paramount Television Studios co-produces alongside Anonymous Content's AC Studios and MRC Television.

Her 90s Icon Status is Undeniable

BoJack Horseman fans remember her character Wanda and how heavily the show leaned into typecasting her for the role. As someone who was the height of charming in the 90s, it was hysterical seeing Kudrow enter that world. Raphael Bob-Waksberg talked to Vulture about casting her.

"She took the part because she read episode two and thought it was funny, so we knew who Wanda was at that point, and we knew what her arc was going to be. But then when you get Lisa Kudrow and you hear her say lines, she's very fun to write for," the creator shared. "That affected the way we wrote the character going forward … She was coming in [for table-reads] while The Comeback was airing, so I got to geek out with her. I love that show — you can see that show's DNA on BoJack if you're looking, and not even closely."

Speaking of the 90s, she also had that big Friends reunion recently. She told Where is the Buzz that what people needed was a modern version of the beloved sitcom, not them at the age they are now trotting out the same show.

"I don't think there's going to be a Friends reboot. I mean, not with any of us in it," Kudrow explained. "I would [support a reboot with new actors]. I would love to see what the 'now' version of that would be."

