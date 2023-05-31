Ted Lasso Leaves One of Season 3's Biggest Storylines Open-Ended

Ted Lasso has quickly skyrocketed to the top of pop culture after three short seasons, and this season has been lauded by fans and critics alike. Apple TV+ has been pretty quiet on whether Ted Lasso will return for a fourth season, and some of the cast members have been posting on social media with the insinuation that this is the final season. A lot of things happen during Ted Lasso's Season 3 finale, including Ted (Jason Sudeikis) leaving his job at AFC Richmond to spend more time with his son. While some storylines certainly do get wrapped up in the finale, there are some plots that are being left to fester..

SPOILER WARNING FOR TED LASSO's SEASON 3 FINALE

Which Storyline Did Ted Lasso Season 3 Leave Open-Ended?

During Ted Lasso's Season 3 finale, Roy Kent and Keely don't end up getting back together due to numerous reasons, but the main one has to be from a major moment in the episode. Roy and Jamie end up getting into a fist fight over Keeley and end up at her doorstep to force her to choose between them. Keeley winds up choosing neither, which causes the two to admit that they're being idiots. Nothing else happens with the trio until the final shot, where we see them sitting together at a barbecue.

Is There Going to be a Ted Lasso Season 4?

After the Emmys, Sudeikis spoke about Ted LassoSeason 4:

"I don't know, it's up to more factors than myself," Sudeikis said. "The response to the show has been overwhelming. We have a tremendous group of writers. We have a tremendous group of actors. We have a tremendous group of people in production and post-production. All of those things are thrown into the jambalaya of possibility. So I couldn't say yes or no. I do know that this part of the show is what it's supposed to be. And it will be everything it was fortunate to become, based on all those added developments. As far as Season 4, I apologize for not giving you a more direct answer because I understand that's helpful for headlines."

The series is described as follows: "College-level American football coach Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) is hired to coach AFC Richmond, a professional soccer team in England, despite having any knowledge of the game. His boss, Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham), is the new owner of AFC Richmond following her divorce. The extremly affable Lasso doesn't realize she hired him because she wants to see the team tank, in order to get back at her ex-husband, who cheated on her with a younger woman. Helping her in this task is Director of Football Operations Leslie Higgins (Jeremy Swift). However, with his longtime assistant, Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt), Lasso begins to make headway with the team"

Along with Sudeikis, Hunt and Waddingham, Ted Lassostars Juno Temple, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, Nick Mohammed, Charlie Hiscock, Stephen Manas. Not much is currently known about Ted Lasso Season, but it has been in production for quite some time.

