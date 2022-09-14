Jason Sudeikis Breaks Silence on Ted Lasso Season 4 After Emmy Win

Ted Lasso is the most popular comedy series around, and it's got the Emmys to prove it. For the second year in a row, the hit Apple TV+ series won several Emmy Awards, including the statue for Outstanding Comedy Series. Fans would like the show to go one for years, but all signs have pointed to its third season being its last. Whenever someone in the cast or crew has been asked about the end of the series, however, they've simply told the interviewers to ask co-creator and star Jason Sudeikis.

On Monday night, following the Emmys, Variety got the chance to do just that. Sudeikis was asked, with his co-stars and fellow producers behind him, if there would be a fourth season of Ted Lasso. He was as vague on the subject as you'd probably expect.

#Emmy winner Jason Sudeikis on whether there'll be a Season 4 of #TedLasso: "I don't know. It's up to more factors than myself." https://t.co/L1LyMFzQaH pic.twitter.com/mJ1PXLd8MT — Variety (@Variety) September 13, 2022

"I don't know, it's up to more factors than myself," Sudeikis said. "The response to the show has been overwhelming. We have a tremendous group of writers. We have a tremendous group of actors. We have a tremendous group of people in production and post-production. All of those things are thrown into the jambalaya of possibility. So I couldn't say yes or no. I do know that this part of the show is what it's supposed to be. And it will be everything it was fortunate to become, based on all those added developments. As far as Season 4, I apologize for not giving you a more direct answer because I understand that's helpful for headlines."

Ted Lasso Season 4 may happen, but the series may also just come to an end after the upcoming third season. At this point, however, we're still not even sure when Season 3 is going to be released.

What Is the Ted Lasso Season 3 Premiere Date?

Production on Ted Lasso's third season kicked off earlier this year, so the new installment is definitely on its way, but it will be arriving later than fans have come to expect. The first two seasons were released late in the summer, and we've already passed that point in 2022. The real-life European football schedule caused the filming of Ted Lasso Season 3 to start later than usual, so a summer release date was never really in the cards.

At this point, a release in late 2022 seems likely, but Apple hasn't made an official announcement just yet.